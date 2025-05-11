Bizarre Prediction Handed Down For Jaguars' Travis Hunter
When it comes to how the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to deploy rookie superstar Travis Hunter, everyone has an opinion.
Hunter has bucked tradition for his entire football life, starting with his decision to declare to Jackson State as the nation's top recruit and continuing into his Colorado career, where he won the Heisman Trophy as the country's top offensive and defensive player.
Hunter is now set to do the same with the Jaguars, following in the footsteps of his former head coach Deion Sanders as a true two-way player. Hunter is expected to do so at an even greater degree than Sanders did, opening the door for Hunter to be a game-changer on both sides of the ball.
The Jaguars have already made it clear that Hunter will be a wide receiver first and a cornerback second moving forward; it is unlikely he starts at cornerback, but he will absolutely get playing time there.
But one analyst does not think Hunter will get quite enough playing time and as a result has an odd prediction for Hunter's rookie season.
For ESPN's Aaron Schatz, he believes Hunter's minimized role on defense means he will not create a single interception as a rookie.
"Hunter won't have a single interception in his rookie season. I think he will get some playing time on the defensive side of the ball, but not as much as you might expect. He still has to adapt to being a starting wide receiver in the NFL before his role can expand further," Schatz said.
It is a bit of an odd prediction since playing time likely does not equate to interception potential -- turnovers can very often be random and while a larger snap share means more opportunities, it does not mean Hunter will not have any chances to create turnovers.
Hunter's rare ball skills and instincts are why the Jaguars traded with the Cleveland Browns to nab him. Even with a smaller share of snaps on defense, Hunter should still be expected to be in line to make game-changing plays.
“Not so much different. You just have to get used to it. A lot of different types of calls, but other than that, the defense is pretty easy. You just have to get used to the offense," Hunter said on Saturday.
