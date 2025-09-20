Jaguars vs. Texans: 4 Matchups That Could Decide Sunday’s Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans will face off in an early-season AFC South matchup that could have consequences later this year. Jacksonville is attempting to return to the win column after a close defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals a week ago, while Houston is looking to avoid a 0-3 start that could put them behind the eight ball in the division race.
If the Jaguars hope to start the AFC South race with a win, there are several key matchups for fans to watch this weekend, including an exciting showdown between two young players and important battles in the trenches for both teams. Let's dive in.
Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Derek Stingley Jr.
Football fans alike should be giddy about this matchup between two incredibly talented players at their respective positions. Stingley is among the top cornerbacks in the league, but he faces a struggling Thomas, who is looking to have a rebound this weekend in Jacksonville. A productive No. 7 is a great sign for the Jaguars' offense and would put them on a path to victory on Sunday.
Jaguars offensive tackle vs. Texans edge rushers
Jacksonville tackles Walker Little and Anton Harrison have been capable starters on the edges to start this season. It hasn't always been sunshine and rainbows, but the young linemen have handled their own against the Panthers and the Bengals. However, they play one of the best pass-rush duos in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr.
This will be a great test for Little and Harrison, who have been facing Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker in practice every day in practice and the summer. If they can hold on and give quarterback Trevor Lawrence time in the pocket, it's a significant advantage for Jacksonville.
Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange vs. Texans linebackers and safeties
It will be interesting to see how the Texans will choose to defend Strange, whether it is man coverage from a safety or nickelback Jalen Pitre, or bracket, tight zone spacing from the linebackers and overhang defenders in the box. The Jaguars have found a way to get him productive targets on pivot routes and run-after-catch concepts. Look for more of the same this weekend against Houston.
Jaguars defensive line vs. Texans offensive line
This is the matchup that may determine the game. If the Texans' offensive line can limit pressures and penetration from the Jaguars' defensive front, which features Hines-Allen, Walker, and some quality-level players at defensive tackle, that could make all of the difference. Protecting quarterback C.J. Stroud is a must for the Texans, and a 0-3 start due to insufficient play from both the quarterback and front five does not do the franchise favors.
