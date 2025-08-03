Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Jaguars Place Lineman on Reserve/Retired List

Transaction opens spot on Jacksonville Jaguars' 90-man active roster.

Zak Gilbert

before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jaguars on Sunday morning announced that they’ve placed offensive lineman Dennis Daley on the reserve/retired list.

A 6-6, 325-pound veteran out of South Carolina, Daley initially joined the Jaguars on Nov. 5 on a practice-squad contract before re-signing with the club in January. A reserve at left guard, he’d been running with the third-team offense at training camp behind starter Ezra Cleveland and free-agent addition Chuma Edoga.

The transaction opens a spot on Jacksonville’s 90-man active roster. The Jaguars along with every NFL team must reduce their roster to 53 players on Aug. 26. Daley wasn’t likely to make that cut.

Dennis Dale
Tennessee Titans guard Dennis Daley (71)leaves the field during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Nfl Jacksonville Jaguars At Tennessee Titans / George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2019 draft, Daley began his career as a left tackle. He started nine games at that position during his rookie campaign for the Panthers, the last year of the Ron Rivera era.

Daley saw only three starts under new head coach Matt Rhule in 2020, then shifted to left guard the following season and started nine games in that position. The Panthers then traded him to Tennessee at the end of the 2022 preseason for a future draft pick. He moved back to left tackle for the Titans and started a career-most 15 games for Mike Vrabel that season, replacing an injured Taylor Lewan.

An unrestricted free agent, he signed a two-year contract with Arizona in March of 2023 but injured his ankle during preseason action and played just three games for the Cardinals. Arizona released him in August and he was out of football until Jacksonville added him to its practice squad in November. He didn’t play in 2024.

Good company

During Daley’s NFL career, he played with two of the game’s premier running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry.  As a rookie in 2019, Daley helped McCaffrey establish the NFL’s single-season record for receptions by a running back (116). In 2022 with the Titans, he helped Henry compile 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, each the second-highest totals in the league that year.

Dennis Daley
Aug 21, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive guard Dennis Daley (65) at the line against Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (92) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

At the end of that season, Jan. 7, 2023, in a game at Jacksonville, Daley assisted Henry to 109 rushing yards to reach 100 yards for the ninth time, the second-best single-season total of the running back’s career.

Daley played two seasons at South Carolina after transferring from Georgia Military College. He grew up in Columbia, S.C.

Breaking Duval news is available on X (Twitter) by following @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley. And, share your feedback on the Jaguars’ offensive line by visiting our Facebook page, here.

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office.