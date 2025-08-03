BREAKING: Jaguars Place Lineman on Reserve/Retired List
The Jaguars on Sunday morning announced that they’ve placed offensive lineman Dennis Daley on the reserve/retired list.
A 6-6, 325-pound veteran out of South Carolina, Daley initially joined the Jaguars on Nov. 5 on a practice-squad contract before re-signing with the club in January. A reserve at left guard, he’d been running with the third-team offense at training camp behind starter Ezra Cleveland and free-agent addition Chuma Edoga.
The transaction opens a spot on Jacksonville’s 90-man active roster. The Jaguars along with every NFL team must reduce their roster to 53 players on Aug. 26. Daley wasn’t likely to make that cut.
Selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round (212th overall) of the 2019 draft, Daley began his career as a left tackle. He started nine games at that position during his rookie campaign for the Panthers, the last year of the Ron Rivera era.
Daley saw only three starts under new head coach Matt Rhule in 2020, then shifted to left guard the following season and started nine games in that position. The Panthers then traded him to Tennessee at the end of the 2022 preseason for a future draft pick. He moved back to left tackle for the Titans and started a career-most 15 games for Mike Vrabel that season, replacing an injured Taylor Lewan.
An unrestricted free agent, he signed a two-year contract with Arizona in March of 2023 but injured his ankle during preseason action and played just three games for the Cardinals. Arizona released him in August and he was out of football until Jacksonville added him to its practice squad in November. He didn’t play in 2024.
Good company
During Daley’s NFL career, he played with two of the game’s premier running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry. As a rookie in 2019, Daley helped McCaffrey establish the NFL’s single-season record for receptions by a running back (116). In 2022 with the Titans, he helped Henry compile 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground, each the second-highest totals in the league that year.
At the end of that season, Jan. 7, 2023, in a game at Jacksonville, Daley assisted Henry to 109 rushing yards to reach 100 yards for the ninth time, the second-best single-season total of the running back’s career.
Daley played two seasons at South Carolina after transferring from Georgia Military College. He grew up in Columbia, S.C.
