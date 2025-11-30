5 Bold Observations on Jaguars' Strong Showing vs. Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had their second dominant win in three weeks on Sunday, taking down the Tennessee Titans in a 25-3 win that was put in cruise control early in the second-half.

So, what did we make of the Jaguars' late-season road romp of the Titans in Nashville? We break it down below with our five bold observations.

Jaguars Are Peaking at Right Time

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Titans are, well, where they are at right now. That doesn't change how important of a win this was for the Jaguars, even outside of the AFC South implications. The Jaguars have now shown several occasions of being able to put their foot in the neck of opponents after struggling to do so even during their 4-1 start. The two best performances of the season have come since the blown lead vs. the Texans, which has to count for something.

Trevor Lawrence picked a good day to have his best and cleanest game of the season, and the Jaguars have all of the momentum in the world heading into Week 14. Liam Coen said during camp he didn't want the Jaguars to peak early, and it appears he has truly and officially prevented them from doing so.

Jaguars Are Playing Different Sport Than Most-Hated Rivals

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen challenges a call, as he talks with referee Brad Rogers (126) during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

What this win means for the Jaguars and next week's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts can be discussed in a different space. For now, let's devote this one to the Jaguars and the Titans, two teams that have gone in two very, very different directions since the 2023 heartbreaker in the season finale. Ever since the swan song of the Derrick Henry era of terror on the Jaguars, Jacksonville has had their number and have won three games in a row in the serries.

The Titans, simply put, look years away from being a few years away. I do like Cam Ward as a talent, but he had a brutal game while being propped up by the NFL's worst supporting cast and coaching staff. The Titans do not look like a quick turnaround, while the Jaguars did it in just one year with Coen. They are playing different sports right now.

More Injuries to Watch

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. (39) breaks up a pass to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The lone downside to the Jaguars' domination of the Titans were the injuries the Jaguars sustained during the game. Parker Washington left with a hip injury and Walker Little left with a concussion, potentially putting each of their statuses in doubt for next week. Either one not being available would obviously be a significant deal for a critical game.

Washington has been terrific for the Jaguars this season, leading the team in receiving entering the week and serving as one of the best return men in football. He has a good downfield connection with Trevor Lawrence, and he certainly gives the team a spark. As for Little, the Jaguars were already without two offensive linemen entering Sunday. If he misses time, that means rookie Wyatt Mylum steps into the lineup.

Hat Tip to Davon Hamilton

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) low fives fans as he leaves the field prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The unsung hero of the game? Jaguars nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, who served as long-snapper for most of the first-half after a back injury to Wyatt Milum. Hamilton is one of the most respected and well-liked locker room figures and has spent quite a bit of time in Jacksonville, but his service as a long-snapper in a pinch was maybe his most admirable moment yet.

Add in Hamilton's pass-deflection to win the Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it has been a heck of a month for Hamilton, who deserves all of the credit and recognition that is bound to come his way.

Play of the Day

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Please watch the LeQuint Allen forced fumble/fumble recovery on a loop. Goodness gracious.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.