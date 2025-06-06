3 Observations on the Jaguars Signing Dennis Gardeck
The Jacksonville Jaguars made yet another move to their defensive front on Wednesday, agreeing to terms with former Arizona Cardinals defender Dennis Gardeck.
So, what do we make of the move and what does it mean moving forward? We break it down below.
Jaguars' brass has a lot of familiarity with Gardeck
It is far from a surprise to see the Jaguars add Gardeck after all the times their lead decision-makers played against him with the Los Angeles Rams. Gardeck was frequently a thorn in the Rams' side in NFC West battles in recent years (he had three sacks in one game vs. the Rams last year), and both head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone were witnesses to it.
The Jaguars have been consistent about acquiring players who they have at least some kind of connection to, and Gardeck is the latest example. Coen raved about him after Thursday's OTA and noted that he was always at the top of the Rams' scouting reports. Now, he is on Coen's squad.
Pass-rush depth got much more interesting
A week ago, the Jaguars had three talented and productive veterans on their defensive line depth chart in Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Emmanuel Ogbah. Behind them, though, they had little else due to a mix of unproven undrafted free agents and second-year defender Myles Cole. That has certainly changed, though.
The addition of Gardeck in combination with Dawuane Smoot makes the Jaguars' pass-rush depth chart look infinitely more interesting and potent. There are now five experienced players in the room with histories of production, and they have done a good job of amassing different types of players. They have speed rushers, power rushers, guys who can play end and tackle, and guys who can play end and linebacker. This is a completely remade room.
Campanile has a chess piece
Looking at how the Cardinals deployed Gardeck over the years, it makes a lot of sense why the Jaguars would want to add him to defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's disposal. Gardeck is at his best as a high-motor, explosive pass-rusher off the edge, but he also has the athletic ability and football instincts to drop into coverage as an outside linebacker.
Campanile has seen both Vic Fangio and Brian Flores thrive with players with EDGE/linebacker tweener traits like Gardeck has, and now Campanile has his own version of the archetype to work with. It is important to note he is coming off an ACL injury, but Gardeck could be a chess piece for Campanile once he returns to the field.
