Jaguars Release Second 2025 Depth Chart

Take a look at the Jacksonville Jaguars' second depth chart of the 2025 season.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets coached by Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets coached by Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for the second week of the preseason this week, and it is clear what new head coach Liam Coen is looking for.

 “Alignment assignment, getting our cleats in the ground when we have a call on both sides of the ball, fundamentals. We did a 40-play alignment-assignment period of just getting the call, getting our cleats in the ground, making loud guttural communication, getting the calls in quickly," Coen said following Monday's practice, which came after a sometimes-sloppy preseason opener vs. the Pitssburgh Steelers.

"That was what we were really kind of focusing on from an emphasis standpoint. Obviously, some of these guys are going to be a little bit sore that played a lot of snaps in the game. So, we were trying to really hone in on the mind, got conditioning out of it, kind of as well. So that was kind of the thought of today.”

So with Week 2 now on the docket, what does the Jaguars' updated depth chart look like?

Week 2 Depth Chart

bhayshul tute
Aug 9, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk (92) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jaguars still have the running back position listed as "or" between Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne, with Bhayshul Tuten as the No. 3 running back. Tuten is gaining steam, though, and has seen increased snaps with the starting offense this week.

As for the right guard position that could be hotly contested, the Jaguars have Patrick Mekari and Chuma Edoga each listed as starters in the same "or" capacity. Edoga has been impressive at right guard during camp and seemingly could open Week 1 as the starting right guard.

On defense, the Jaguars have Jack Kiser listed as a co-second team linebacker with Chad Muma. The rookie linebacker has flashed throughout training camp and could seemingly be making up ground to push Muma as one of the top reserves on defense.

On special teams, it appears the Jaguars are set to lean on Parker Washington and Tank Bigsby as their top two returners. We have seen different players such as Joshua Cephus and Trenton Irwin take snaps there, but it looks like Washington's role.

Check out the full depth chart here:

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars Depth Chart / Jacksonville Jaguars

John Shipley
