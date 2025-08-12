Liam Coen Offers Impressions on Jaguars Impressive Rookie
Monday morning provided the first training camp practice following the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25. It was a time for improvement, growth, and tuning to some of the issues that occurred throughout the game. Head coach Liam Coen made sure of that.
Despite the loss, some players exhibited quality performances that stood out, including several rookies, one of whom looks to become a future starter in Jacksonville's backfield.
Liam Coen praises play from rookie Bhayshul Tuten
Jaguars fourth-round NFL Draft selection Bhayshul Tuten brought intrigue to the team with his game-breaking speed and explosive capabilities that could open up a new element to the offense. However, he showed a different brand of football that not many fans may realize he has.
Coen was asked Monday morning about his impressions from the Jaguars' rookie running back, concluding his film analysis from the last couple of nights. He thought Tuten ran the ball well and exemplified what he wanted to see from both sides of the ball, physicality.
"I thought from a physicality standpoint, if you're going to take the positive from the other night was on both sides of the ball was physical," Coen said. "We stopped the run, and we ran it okay, but we ran it when we kind of needed to and became a little bit more of a throw game."
Tuten has had a history of ball security issues throughout his career, with eight career fumbles; not ideal if you're looking for the future workhorse tailback in your offense. However, his physical brand of play stood out to his head coach while maintaining good ball secuirty, a step in the right direction for the young running back out of Virginia Tech.
"I thought he did some nice things. He was able to make some guys miss in the hole," Coen said. "He ran hard. He had good ball security. So, I was pleased with Tuten.”
Tuten scored a touchdown in the second half on a hard run that required assistance from his fellow teammates. It was the demonstration of physicality and temperament that Coen was likely looking for from his players Saturday night, though other issues remain across the board. One of the non-issues of the night was Tuten, who flashed in fun ways that could see him in the starting lineup in time.
