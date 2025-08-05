4 Takeaways from Jaguars' First Unofficial Depth Chart
The first preseason game of the year is just around the corner as teams prepare for who will get playing time and get rest for their upcoming matchups. One of those teams are the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday at 7 PM Eastern time for Week 1 of their preseason.
Before the first game week practice of the year, the Jaguars announced their first unofficial depth chart of the year, unveiling some intriguing lineups for Saturday night. While these listings are not the finalized charts for the season opener, they do offer an idea of where and how the team feels about certain position groups. Here are some takeaways from the debut depth chart.
Starting safeties are far from finalized
An interesting designation on Monday's depth chart release was the "OR" tag at both safety spots between Eric Murray, Darnell Savage, Andrew Wingard, and Antonio Johnson. This is one of the most competitive rooms on the Jaguars roster, and the group is far from finalized. Rookies Caleb Ransaw and Rayuan Lane III were third and fourth-team safeties, respectively.
No player from this group has created ample separation from one another, giving the Jaguars a bit of drama for the next couple of weeks at the position.
The plan for Travis Hunter unveiled?
The most intriguing aspect of the Jaguars depth chart unveiling was where Travis Hunter was listed. The sensational first-round, two-way player is listed as a starting No. 2 wide receiver and backup cornerback behind Tyson Campbell and with second-year player Jarrian Jones. While it may showcase the possibility of Jacksonville's plan for Hunter, it is still a work in progress.
Chad Muma vs. Jack Kiser
With Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd established as the top two linebackers on the roster, the Jaguars backup defenders are still competing for snaps this season. Ventrell Miller is squarely locked in, but Chad Muma and rookie Jack Kiser are battling to be in the rotation and as quality depth to the incumbent starters. This could result in either both players making the roster or Muma finding a new home.
The running backs will and are a fun bunch
The "OR" designation was given to both Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby, as the two will handle a majority of touches to start the season, as expected. However, their potential successors are lying in wait with rookies Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen.
At the moment, Bigsby is expected to take the workhorse carries while Etienne touts in line as the pass-catching threat. Tuten is lying in wait for an opportunity to utilize his game-changing speed at the position, whereas Allen will be continuing his development and contributing in change-of-pace situations.
