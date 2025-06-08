Do Jaguars Have Best Secondary in AFC South?
Cornerbacks and safeties are the last line of the defense. They are the ones who can blanket a passing attack or make a game-saving open-field tackle as a ball carrier attempts to take it the distance for the win. The secondary is a significant piece to the success of a team's defense and the roster overall.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made several additions to their secondary this offseason, acquiring the likes of safety Eric Murray, former Dallas Cowboys standout cornerback Jourdan Lewis, and the soon-to-be occasional appearance from versatile two-way player Travis Hunter. Expectations this season under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile should see an improved and more disciplined unit.
Returning this season is veteran Tyson Campbell along with strong safety Darnell Savage and second-year defender Jarrian Jones, who is currently competing for the No. 2 outside cornerback slot with Buster Brown.
However, no one should expect Leigon of Boom, No Fly Zone, or the 2016 Jaguars defense anytime soon. Yet, with the recent additions made by the Jaguars, it is time to ask the question of who has the best secondary in the AFC South. I dove into the weeds of each team's defensive back room from the division and the answer seems straightforward.
Starting with the Indianapolis Colts, the team signed safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward in free agency. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is one of the best in the game and the unit should see improvement in overall communication and discipline. Jaylon Jones, Nick Cross, and veteran Kenny Moore II give the Colts an adequate group of playmakers on the backend.
The Tennessee Titans offer some intrigue in their secondary with La'Jarius Sneed and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. on the perimeter. Roger McCreary mans the nickelback slot as he looks to have another year of growth as a high-ceiling defender. Veterans Amani Hooker and former Carolina Panther Xavier Woods look to be the starting safeties with rookie Kevin Winston Jr. rotating in.
Then, there is the Houston Texans with a plethora of talent on the back end of their defense. Derek Stingley Jr. just became one of the NFL's highest-paid cornerbacks this offseason and is emerging as a top player at his position, just like he was expected to be during that illustrious 2019 campaign by the LSU Tigers.
Cornerback Kamari Lassiter, nickel Jalen Pitre, free safety Calen Bullock, and offseason acquisition C.J. Gardner-Johnson give the Texans and head coach DeMeco Ryans an outstanding group.
Without question, it is the Texans with the best secondary in the division. However, the Jaguars are not too far behind if they can reach their potential as a unit. Hunter is the X-factor of the group because, despite his limited snaps that will be played there this season, his impact has already been felt in offseason training and could trickle into the season.
Jacksonville lacks an elite ball production player in their secondary but a new defensive coordinator and some of their offseason acquisitions could lead them to being a potential strength for the 2025 roster.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk to us about the secondary.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.