Who is the Jaguars' Achilles Heel?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of reasons to look ahead, and few to look behind.
The Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke era has been over for nearly half a year already, and the Jaguars are confidently moving forward with Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli.
The new leadership group has focused on painting a bright picture for the Jaguars' future, but perhaps there are still lessons from the past to learn from.
Amongst those lessons may be how the Jaguars defense one of the NFL's top wide receivers the next time the Jaguars play him.
In a list of each team's Achilles heel, Pro Football Focus landed on Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. And while the Jaguars do not play the Lions this season, it is at least worth considering the success he has had against them over the last few seasons.
"St. Brown is one of the elite wide receivers in the game today, and the Jacksonville Jaguars have found that out firsthand on two occasions. In those matchups, St. Brown reeled in 22 receptions totaling 275 yards and four touchdowns. That production earned him a 92.7 PFF receiving grade across the two games. The 92.8 PFF receiving grade St. Brown recorded in Week 11 of last season against Jacksonville is the best single-game PFF receiving grade of his career," PFF said.
The Jaguars do have other options who have been successful against them in the past who are once again on the docket for this season. Perhaps at the top of the list is Houston Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Nico Collins, each of whom has had big success against the Jaguars in the last few seasons.
With that said, there are some rival players who the Jaguars have actually played relatively well against over the last few seasons. At the top of that list is another Texans player, this time being Texans star defensive end Will Anderson.
Anderson is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL already after two stellar seasons thus far, but he has not made much noise against the Jaguars since the Texans drafted him. Considering his production otherwise, it is notable that he has not wrecked the Jaguars in many contests.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on St. Brown @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on St. Brown by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE