Jaguars 2025 Position Preview: Linebackers
With the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauling their roster in the first season of the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era, we are set to take a look at each position group on the Jaguars' 90-man roster as they conduct their offseason program.
Next up, we take a look at the linebacker room, headlined by Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd.
Linebackers (8): Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, Ventrell Miller, Jack Kiser, Jalen McLeod, Yasir Abdullah, Branson Combs
The Jaguars have been anchored in the middle of their defense by Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd for the majority of the last three seasons; Oluokun was one of the NFL's most productive linebackers in 2022 and 2023 before injuries hampered his 2025 season, while Lloyd has improved each year and is now in a key contract year after the Jaguars declined to pick up his fith-year option.
Chad Muma started a few games as a rookie and saw his snaps increase when injuries hit the position last year, but otherwise he has been more of a depth piece. He is another defender and member of the 2022 draft class who is entering a key contract year.
Ventrell Miller flashed for the Jaguars in spot starts last season when Oluokun went down, and it would make sense for him and Muma to each compete for the top backup linebacker job as well as adding snaps on special teams. Miller has two more years left on his contract and could have the highest upside of the backup linebacker group.
Also drafted in 2023 along with Miller was Yasir Abdullah, who has spent both time at linebacker and edge defender during his career. With a deep linebacker room, Abdullah looks to firmly be on the bubble under the new regime.
Then there are the rookies. Fourth-round pick Jack Kiser could be a starter one day while still offering special teams value today, while sixth-round linebacker Jalen McLeod is a swiss army knife who did a little bit of everything for Auburn.
The lone undrafted free agent in the group is Branson Combs, who could be set for a spot on the Jaguars' practice squad once training camp ends.
