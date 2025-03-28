Where Does Jaguars' Free Agency Class Rank?
Few teams shook up their roster in free agency like the Jacksonville Jaguars did.
Not only did the Jaguars add 10 new players -- including agreements with nine players on the first day -- but the Jaguars also did not retain any of their internal free agents. They also parted ways with some key contributors in Evan Engram and Christian Kirk.
The Jaguars went with the route of not investing their cap space in large sums to any individual player, but instead used free agency to spread the wealth around a group that included four offensive linemen, a cornerback, a safety, a wide receiver, a quarterback, and two tight ends.
So, how did the Jaguars stack up to other free agency classes around the NFL?
In a recent ranking from ESPN's Ben Solak, the Jaguars' free agency haul came in ranked at No. 19.
"The best thing bad teams can do in free agency is get veteran starters who will plug immediate gaps and raise the floor of the team. Both Mekari and Hainsey can be starters, though neither of them signed a big-enough deal to be handed the job if draft picks are suddenly outperforming them," Solak said.
"Both Brown and Lewis were signed to deals large enough that they should be impactful starters, but not so large that they'll debilitate the cap if they underperform. This is exactly how a new front office should reload a roster."
In many ways, Solak is dead on the money in how he views the Jaguars' free agency. The Jaguars preferred a quantity-first approach when it came to the roster and how to reshape it, handing out sizable but not earth-shattering deals.
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone himself has said twice this offseason -- once at the combine, and once after free agency -- that the goal this offseason was to raise the floor of the roster. Safe to say after 10 signings, he has done that.
"I think it’s pretty simple. What we were seeking during pro-free agency was to raise the floor of this football team, and every player that we pursued and that we’ve now acquired is meeting that standard," Gladstone said.
"By being nothing more than who they are and who we know them to be, both on and off the field, they’re going to do exactly what we would hope they’d do and that’s level up this ecosystem.”
