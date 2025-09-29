Jaguar Report

Jaguars Have NFL's Most Improved Player

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd has been on fire to start the 2025 season.

John Shipley

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

For Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, 2025 has been the season he has always been waiting for.

Lloyd has arguably been the best performer on one of the NFL's best defenses through the first month of the season. Of the Jaguars' 13 takeaways, Lloyd has had four (three interceptions, one fumble recovery). He has come through again and again, and he is due to benefit from his career year sooner rather than later.

“Yes, I'm playing good football. I think as a team we're all playing good football and ultimately I'm just focused on playing my best for the team so we can win. It was a, a great team win," Lloyd said after Sunday's 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

"This was complimentary ball and everybody was playing together and I believe throughout the whole quarter throughout the whole game. So just proud of everybody and like I said, we're all playing off of each other.”

Lloyd's Impact

NF
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) rushes for yards during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Through four games, Lloyd is currently tied for the lead in interceptions in the entire NFL. He started the season in a rotational role but has seen his snaps elevate each week as a result of his high level of play, which has not gone unnoticed in the Jaguars' locker room.

Lloyd, a former first-round pick, is in a contract year after the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option. As a result, the stakes have never been higher for the Jaguars' star linebacker. And Lloyd has met those stakes head on, playing the best football of his career.

"We came in together. So I feel like I know the type of mindset that he has. Especially coming into this season, might be a little personal for him. He's been doing a lot of extra. He's been putting his all into it," Jaguars' Travon Walker said in the locker room last week.

"He's just a hard worker in general. His mindset, I love his mindset, and feel like he's just doing everything the right way with with him doing that. And I feel like everything will take place and happen how it needs to happen for him, and he'll be in a position that he needs to be when it comes time."

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on Lloyd's 2025 season.

Please give us your thoughts on Lloyd's 2025 season today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.