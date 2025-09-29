Jaguars Have NFL's Most Improved Player
For Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, 2025 has been the season he has always been waiting for.
Lloyd has arguably been the best performer on one of the NFL's best defenses through the first month of the season. Of the Jaguars' 13 takeaways, Lloyd has had four (three interceptions, one fumble recovery). He has come through again and again, and he is due to benefit from his career year sooner rather than later.
“Yes, I'm playing good football. I think as a team we're all playing good football and ultimately I'm just focused on playing my best for the team so we can win. It was a, a great team win," Lloyd said after Sunday's 26-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
"This was complimentary ball and everybody was playing together and I believe throughout the whole quarter throughout the whole game. So just proud of everybody and like I said, we're all playing off of each other.”
Lloyd's Impact
Through four games, Lloyd is currently tied for the lead in interceptions in the entire NFL. He started the season in a rotational role but has seen his snaps elevate each week as a result of his high level of play, which has not gone unnoticed in the Jaguars' locker room.
Lloyd, a former first-round pick, is in a contract year after the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option. As a result, the stakes have never been higher for the Jaguars' star linebacker. And Lloyd has met those stakes head on, playing the best football of his career.
"We came in together. So I feel like I know the type of mindset that he has. Especially coming into this season, might be a little personal for him. He's been doing a lot of extra. He's been putting his all into it," Jaguars' Travon Walker said in the locker room last week.
"He's just a hard worker in general. His mindset, I love his mindset, and feel like he's just doing everything the right way with with him doing that. And I feel like everything will take place and happen how it needs to happen for him, and he'll be in a position that he needs to be when it comes time."
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to weigh in on Lloyd's 2025 season.
Please give us your thoughts on Lloyd's 2025 season today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.