Jaguars Have NFL's Most Improved Player

Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd added +56.3% in net win probability across five plays against the 49ers.



Lloyd intercepted two passes (+31.1% win probability), earned a pressure on a 4th quarter sack-fumble (+19.3%), and stuffed two runs at the LOS (+5.9%).