Jaguars’ Offense Has Something to Prove in Week 4 vs. 49ers
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gotten two impressive wins in the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season, but the world isn't ready to crown them just yet. Much of the hesitance remaining around this team stems from the inconsistency of the offense. When the franchise hired Head Coach Liam Coen, the expectation was that he could coax a feisty attack out of a unit featuring some high-profile talents such as Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Etienne Jr.
Many expected Jacksonville's offense to be playoff-ready this season under Coen, while the defense would need some more work. So far, the opposite has been true. The Jaguars are 2-1 largely due to the strength of Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile's squad.
If the offense can reach its potential in Coen's system, this team could prove to be real-deal contenders in 2025. They face a stiff test against a staunch San Francisco 49ers defense in Week 4. Even without Nick Bosa, the Niners have the personnel and scheme necessary to make life difficult on Lawrence and the rest of Jacksonville's attack. How will the Jaguars' offense respond?
Odds reflect lack of belief in Jaguars' offense
1. Trevor Lawrence over/under 226.5 passing yards
Trevor Lawrence has met this line from FanDuel in just one of the Jacksonville Jaguars' three games so far. However, he seems to be trending in the right direction. Had his wide receivers not dropped multiple passes in each outing, this line might have been a bit higher coming into Week 4.
For his career, T-Law has had 228 or more passing yards in exactly half of his 62 full games in the NFL. Nick Bosa's absence helps his chances against the San Francisco 49ers, but they'll still have plenty of opportunity to pressure the Jaguars' quarterback with Bryce Huff and Mykel Williams.
2. Brian Thomas Jr. over/under 58.5 receiving yards
Brian Thomas Jr. has been the talk of the town in Jacksonville this season, and not for a good reason. He's been the primary culprit for Lawrence's catchable passes falling into the dirt. He's looked absolutely terrified of taking contact over the middle of the field, and fans and pundits have taken note.
BTJ has had fewer than 60 receiving yards in just eight of his 20 NFL games so far. Three of them have come this season. The Jaguars desperately need him to reassert himself as a true WR1 for Lawrence. Can he do so against a solid Niners secondary?
3. Travis Etienne Jr. over/under 50.5 rushing yards
This line for Travis Etienne Jr. appears to be a prediction that the Jaguars will mostly be playing from behind in San Francisco. ETN has notched 56 or more yards on the ground in all three games for Jacksonville so far.
The 49ers have had a middling run defense this season, 15th in yards allowed. Now, they'll have to try to slow down Jacksonville's top-tier ground game without Nick Bosa. So long as the Jaguars can stay within arm's reach throughout this contest, Etienne shouldn't have much issue racking up yards against the Niners' defense.
