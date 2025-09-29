Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Earns Respect in 49ers Win
At times, Trevor Lawrence could be seen visibly furious on the broadcast. Watching him on the sidelines, one wouldn't have known that the Jacksonville Jaguars upset the San Francisco 49ers for their first road win of the 2025 NFL season.
Things haven't been perfect for T-Law and the passing game to start the campaign, but the fifth-year quarterback has done enough to lead his team to a 3-1 record. On a bright note, he managed to avoid any turnovers for the first time this year in San Francisco, although linebacker Fred Warner dropped two potential interceptions.
Still, it was encouraging to see Lawrence play a clean game without setting his team back. The defense rewarded his effort by racking up four takeaways, holding the Niners to just 20 points as a result. Retaining possession wasn't the only way that the quarterback helped bring the Jaguars to victory, though.
49ers register zero sacks
The San Francisco 49ers knew they would have trouble replacing EDGE Nick Bosa, whose season ended in Week 3 when he tore his ACL. Between Mykel Williams, Bryce Huff, and the rest of their deep defense, though, there was still a chance that they could get into the backfield and make life difficult for Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense.
That wasn't the case, though. In Week 4, Jacksonville allowed zero sacks. Not only that, the Niners didn't even register a single quarterback hit. While most of the credit for that has to go to the Jaguars' offensive line, T-Law should be praised too, at least according to San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan. When asked if he was surprised by the lack of pressure his defense got against Jacksonville, he had this to say:
"I don't know. I have to watch the tape. I know we didn't get any sacks and stuff, but I thought their main thing was they ran the ball. They got some explosives in the run game, especially, I think they got a 50-yarder, something like that. So I think that is tough to generate pass rush when they're dependent on the run like that. It looked like they had way too many quick throws that I thought we needed to be more competitive on. The quarterback got the ball out of his hands fast. When you do that, there's not many opportunities for sacks."
Coming into the season, Lawrence's pocket presence and mental clock were both among his areas of concern as a quarterback. He's shown some incredible growth in those aspects so far this season, taking just three sacks for 27 yards in four games. Ensuring that his offense stays on schedule will be huge for this team moving forward.
