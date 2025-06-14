BREAKING: Division Rival Hiring Ex-Jaguars HC Doug Marrone’s Son
Doug Marrone served as head coach for the Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Syracuse Orange. So, it’s a good bet that a son who grew up in his shadow knows a few things about scouting good NFL players.
Unfortunately for the Jaguars, Mack Marrone will be starting his post-playing career while scouting for a division rival. The Houston Texans are hiring him as a scouting and administration assistant, KPRC NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported Saturday afternoon.
The younger Marrone, who played his final college season last year as a linebacker at Colgate, grew up in Jacksonville and graduated from The Bolles School. He was in seventh grade when Gus Bradley hired Doug Marrone as assistant head coach and offensive line coach before the 2015 season (and eventually interim head coach after the team fired Bradley late in the 2016 campaign).
Mack Marrone was beginning his first high-school season the same year the Jaguars removed the interim label from his father’s title and made him permanent head coach in 2017. The Jaguars in their first full year under Marrone advanced to the AFC title game, where they lost at New England in controversial fashion.
As Jacksonville head coach, Marrone was 25-44 over his five seasons (2016-20), including the interim year . He made the playoffs just one time and was dismissed following a 1-15 season in 2020 – just before the team hired Urban Meyer and drafted Trevor Lawrence first overall.
A 2021 Bolles graduate, the younger Marrone during his prep career finished just shy of 300 tackles with five sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and three touchdowns. He also blocked three punts as a senior captain in 2020, earning first-team Class 4A all-state honors.
The Bulldogs lost in the state championship game in both his junior and senior seasons. Marrone helped them go 37-13 over his four years.
A Patriot League honor roll student-athlete at Colgate, Marrone got most of his collegiate action as a senior in 2024, when he finished with 24 tackles in 12 games.
Doug Marrone currently serves on Mike Vrabel’s new Patriots staff as the offensive line coach in New England. After leaving the Jaguars, he was offensive line coach at Alabama (2021) and the New Orleans Saints (2022-23), then spent a year as senior analyst for football strategy and research at Boston College (2024).
