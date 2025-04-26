3 Observations on Jaguars Drafting Wyatt Milum
The Jacksonville Jaguars have continued to pour into the offensive line.
With the No. 89 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars selected West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum -- giving the Jaguars their fifth addition along the offensive line this offseason.
"You know what, again I'll go back to you can never have enough security across the offensive line. The depth there is important," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said on Friday.
"I've been a part of scenarios where attrition has occurred, and it typically does throughout an NFL season, in particular across the offensive line, and it can be debilitating for an offense. That’s something that I don't want to put us at risk for, knowing just how important that is. "
Where Milum should slot in
While Milum spent his college career at tackle, he will play guard in the NFL according to Gladstone. That is largely where Milum was evaluated by most draft experts, so it is little surprise to see the Jaguars planning to slot him inside. While he does still have experience at tackle and could be an emergency option there down the road, it is guard where he will make the greatest impact.
Considering only one of the Jaguars' four offensive line signings in free agency is a true guard in Patrick Mekari, the Jaguars badly needed to improve their guard depth this offseason. Milum is a quality step in that direction.
This could be a great value addition
Getting Milum just 11 picks shy of the No. 100 pick could be great value for the Jaguars down the road. According to the consensus board, Milum was ranked No. 78 on the consensus board and is the top value the Jaguars have drafted so far in that regard, making this a potentially shrewd move.
If there is one thing that can be said about the Jaguars and Gladstone so far, it is that they seem to have a good feel for a player's value and where he should be slotted. With the Milum selection, the Jaguars took advantage of an experienced and athletic lineman falling a few picks more than he should have.
Ezra Cleveland has competition
The Jaguars could have added some legitimate competition to the guard position with this selection. We know right guard is going to be handled by Patrick Mekari, while the general consensus has been that veteran holdover Ezra Cleveland is the likely starter at left guard. Well, not so fast my friends.
Speaking to people with the team during the offseason, it has been clear that nobody is truly slotted into a starting role outside of Mekari and center Robert Hainsey. The roles will have to be earned in training camp as a new staff and regime evaluate the offensive line. Cleveland vs. Milum could be one of the biggest battles of the offseason.
