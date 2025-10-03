NFL Draft Prospects Jaguars Fans Should Watch for CFB Week 6
As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare for their massive home bout with the Kansas City Chiefs next Monday night, the front office is looking at ways to improve the roster now and long-term, specifically with the NFL Draft next April. General manager James Gladstone leads the charge, as his staff will be traveling around the country this weekend for Week 6 of college football.
There are several prospects at potential positions of need that the Jaguars could have their eye on this spring. Let's take a look at some of those players and their matchups this weekend.
WR Chris Bell, Louisville (vs. No. 24 Virginia, ESPN2)
Let's remind ourselves that Dyami Brown is on a one-year deal in Jacksonville, even with his current shoulder injury keeping him off the field. The Jaguars offense is explosive, but having another play-making Z-receiver on the perimeter and big slot would make this unit a fun one.
Louisville's Chris Bell is an underrated talent in the 2026 NFL Draft class; an explosive run-after-catch player with quality ball skills and vertical plane ability. That would give the Jaguars a fun replacement with future years of control.
LT Austin Barber, Florida (vs. No. 9 Texas, ESPN, 3:30 pm ET)
If you are a Jaguars fan living in North Florida and also a Gators fan as well, you likely know who Barber is. With Walker Little's future after 2025 questionable due to inconsistencies early in the season, Gladstone must consider finding competition at the position in free agency or through the draft.
Barber has had a nice start to the season. His game against LSU a few weeks ago was steady against a vicious and aggressive Miami defensive front. You want to see offensive tackles perform with game-to-game consistency, and Barber has provided that so far this season.
LB Sonny Style, Ohio State (vs. Minnesota, NBC, 7:30 pm ET)
Ohio State has the best linebacker corps in college football, with Styles and Arvell Reese, arguably a top prospect in the 2026 draft so far this season. With Devin Lloyd in a contract year and a chance of not returning to Jacksonville, Styles presents as a possible solution with his athleticism, coverage ability, and discipline. Look for the Jaguars to look at the linebacker class with a keen eye this season, with or without Lloyd.
iDL Dononique Orange, Iowa State (at Cincinnati, FOX)
One type of player, I believe, that the Jaguars are missing in the trenches is a massive road-grader in the defensive trenches who can win with natural leverage, awesome power, and size at the point of attack. Iowa State has that player in Orange, who has consistently stood out as a terrific run defender and nose tackle for the Cyclones. He'll play a key role this weekend as they travel into a hostile Cincinnati Bearcats environment.
