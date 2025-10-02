Jaguars Still Doubted Going into Monday Night Football vs. Chiefs
After four weeks, the Jacksonville Jaguars sit among the top of the standings for the 2025 NFL season. They've beaten two prospective playoff teams in a row, rattling off back-to-back upset wins over the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers, proving that they need to be viewed as a serious threat in any matchup.
While their record so far has been very encouraging, this team has also left plenty of room for improvement. That's both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, their defense could come down to earth and stop notching multiple takeaways in every game, while their offense continues to struggle, leaving this as a middling squad.
On the other hand, if Trevor Lawrence and the passing game can start clicking the way they were expected to under Head Coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars could beat anyone on any given day. That's what makes them such a difficult team to nail down. The odds in their upcoming clash with the Kansas City Chiefs reflect that fact.
Jaguars home underdogs for primetime
The Jacksonville Jaguars may be riding a two-game win streak over recent perennial playoff teams, but they're about to take on a whole different beast in Week 5. They've played the Kansas City Chiefs five times since Patrick Mahomes took the helm as the new franchise quarterback. They're 0-5 against the two-time MVP.
The Chiefs haven't had the most promising start to the 2025 NFL season. After losing Rashee Rice to a six-game suspension and Xavier Worthy to a dislocated shoulder in the opener, the offense has struggled to move the ball consistently in its first three outings. That led to a disappointing 1-2 record through three weeks.
That all changed last week upon Worthy's return. With the wide receiver back in the fold, the Chiefs were able to drop 37 points on a reeling Baltimore Ravens defense and could have very well scored another touchdown had they not taken their foot off the gas.
Between their promising offensive breakout in Week 4 and the respect they've earned through the years as a modern dynasty, it's not exactly surprising that the Chiefs are favored over the Jaguars, especially in a primetime slot, even on the road. FanDuel has Jacksonville listed at +150 on the moneyline, tabbed as three-point home underdogs.
This game will answer a lot of questions about the Jaguars. Can the defense maintain its historic pace versus a truly elite attack? Can the offense rise to the occasion? Can EverBank Stadium become a better advantage for this team in this new era? The over/under also represents the uncertainty surrounding the units that will take the field Monday night, set at 46.5 points.
