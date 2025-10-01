Jaguar Report

Jaguars Rookie Update: Week 4 Review

How did the Jacksonville Jaguars rookies perform in the fourth week of the season? We take a look at Travis Hunter and the rest of the class.

John Shipley

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 3-1, and they can thank their rookie class for pulling their weight in recent weeks -- especially in the Week 4 win over the San Francisco 49ers..

But which rookies stood out the most amongst the Jaguars' talented draft class? We break down their roles in the 26-21 win below.

Travis Hunter

nf
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter made his biggest play as a Jaguar yet with his jaw-dropping 28-yard catch on a key 3rd-and-long, but otherwise had a quiet day. He caught two more passes but had a fumble, played his second-fewest percentage of offensive snaps, and had just nine snaps on defense after being pulled following an early third-down completion to Ricky Pearsall.

"I think we probably got a little, I don't want to say impatient, but he had the one thing, he's still been going through the process of it. I mean, we're going to get him right back into it this week, and it's great to have Montaric back," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday. "So that's just part of kind of figuring out, getting guys in. We really wanted to get Buster in the game. That was going to happen regardless, and so we have all the confidence in the world, in really, Travis and Buster coming back and Jarrian [CB Jarrian Jones] giving us good reps. So, it's great to have those guys all be able to go play.”

Caleb Ransaw

Caleb Ransaw did not play due to injury.

Wyatt Milum

Wyatt Milum did not play due to injury.

Bhayshul Tuten

nf
Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Tuten had rough sledding on offense (four carries for 14 yards) but his 54-yard kickoff return before halftime set the Jaguars up for a key field goal going into the half.

Jack Kiser

nf
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) hits the sled during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kiser played 11 snaps on defense as he stepped in for a banged-up Foyesade Oluokun. Kiser recorded two tackles in his first extended reps on defense.

Jalen McLeod

Jalen McCleod did not play due to injury.

Rayuan Lane

nf
Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Perkins teaches a moment using Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) during an NFL training camp fourth session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another player who got reps on defense for the first time was safety Rayuan Lane, who played eight defensive snaps after injuries to Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson. Other than that, he had another solid showing on special teams.

Jonah Monheim

nfl\
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (OL30) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Monheim played just five special teams snaps during the season, all on the field goal and point-after units.

LeQuint Allen Jr.

NF
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) grabs the face mask of Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Allen only played 19 snaps (12 offense, 7 special teams) snaps vs. the 49ers, he made a massive impact. He was rock-solid in pass pro, picked up a Travis Hunter fumble, and managed to have two big blocks to spring each of the Jaguars' explosive pass-returns.

Make sure you are keeping yourself up to date with the Week 4 rookie review when you follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.

Let us know your thoughts on the Week 4 rookie review when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.