Jaguars Rookie Update: Week 4 Review
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 3-1, and they can thank their rookie class for pulling their weight in recent weeks -- especially in the Week 4 win over the San Francisco 49ers..
But which rookies stood out the most amongst the Jaguars' talented draft class? We break down their roles in the 26-21 win below.
Travis Hunter
Travis Hunter made his biggest play as a Jaguar yet with his jaw-dropping 28-yard catch on a key 3rd-and-long, but otherwise had a quiet day. He caught two more passes but had a fumble, played his second-fewest percentage of offensive snaps, and had just nine snaps on defense after being pulled following an early third-down completion to Ricky Pearsall.
"I think we probably got a little, I don't want to say impatient, but he had the one thing, he's still been going through the process of it. I mean, we're going to get him right back into it this week, and it's great to have Montaric back," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday. "So that's just part of kind of figuring out, getting guys in. We really wanted to get Buster in the game. That was going to happen regardless, and so we have all the confidence in the world, in really, Travis and Buster coming back and Jarrian [CB Jarrian Jones] giving us good reps. So, it's great to have those guys all be able to go play.”
Caleb Ransaw
Caleb Ransaw did not play due to injury.
Wyatt Milum
Wyatt Milum did not play due to injury.
Bhayshul Tuten
Tuten had rough sledding on offense (four carries for 14 yards) but his 54-yard kickoff return before halftime set the Jaguars up for a key field goal going into the half.
Jack Kiser
Kiser played 11 snaps on defense as he stepped in for a banged-up Foyesade Oluokun. Kiser recorded two tackles in his first extended reps on defense.
Jalen McLeod
Jalen McCleod did not play due to injury.
Rayuan Lane
Another player who got reps on defense for the first time was safety Rayuan Lane, who played eight defensive snaps after injuries to Eric Murray and Antonio Johnson. Other than that, he had another solid showing on special teams.
Jonah Monheim
Monheim played just five special teams snaps during the season, all on the field goal and point-after units.
LeQuint Allen Jr.
While Allen only played 19 snaps (12 offense, 7 special teams) snaps vs. the 49ers, he made a massive impact. He was rock-solid in pass pro, picked up a Travis Hunter fumble, and managed to have two big blocks to spring each of the Jaguars' explosive pass-returns.
Make sure you are keeping yourself up to date with the Week 4 rookie review when you follow along on X (formerly Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Let us know your thoughts on the Week 4 rookie review when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.