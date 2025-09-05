3 Prospects Jaguars Should Watch in CFB Week 2
While the Jacksonville Jaguars may have their full attention on the regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers, General Manager James Gladstone will have his staff elsewhere this weekend and many times to come throughout the fall, as the college football season is well underway and the search for the future Jaguars stars begins once more.
Last week revealed many new faces in the college landscape, with several players making a name for themselves this week and boosting their draft stock early in the campaign. With that, let's look at three prospects Jaguars fans should keep an eye on this weekend.
iDL Caleb Banks, Florida Gators (vs. South Florida)
Jaguars fans in North Florida may be familiar with the Gators' star defensive tackle, who won't be too far to see on a trip across the I-10 and down I-75. However, Banks is day-to-day with a foot injury he suffered in fall camp, and his status for Saturday's game is in question after missing last week. Either way, Banks should be on every watchlist for the Jaguars fandom moving forward.
Wouldn't it be great for Jacksonville to draft a local-ish talent, one that could be an absolute disruptor in the trenches? That is what Banks is, with incredible explosiveness, penetration skills, power at the point of attack, and a high ceiling as a pass rusher.
LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State vs. Grambling
No one put themselves on the map moving forward more than Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese. This is a defender who caught everyone's attention with a masterful display against then-No. 1 Texas. Under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (hello, there), Reese showcased his incredible gifts on the national scene.
Reese can flay to the football and offers tree trunks for arms at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds. He explodes downhill and can get after the quarterback as a blitzer with relentless aggression while also showing a flashy coverage skill set and phenomenal athleticism for the position. If he keeps up similar performances, the Jaguars could look to move into Round One next April to get him.
iDL Domonique Orange, Iowa State (vs. Iowa)
If the Jaguars want to find their DaVon Hamilton replacement next offseason, next year's defensive tackle class presents a wealth of possibilities similar to this past spring. Orange should be firmly on the team's radar after a great performance against Kansas State in the Week 0 opener in Dublin.
Orange is a powerhouse, although it does not reach the height that you would expect from such a player. This allows him to have natural leverage at the point of attack, using his violence and pop in his hands to create displacement and reset the line of scrimmage. After last season, Orange is a must-watch for the rest of the year.
