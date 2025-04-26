How Jalen McLeod Fits With the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't address their front seven with their first five picks. That changed in the sixth-round, when they drafted Auburn's Jalen McLeod with the No. 200 pick.
With the Jaguars needing to add juice to their pass-rush depth, they certainly seem to have done that with McLeod. It remains to be seen exactly how the Jaguars will deploy McLeod, but the explosive, versatile and violent defender can likely be used in a number of ways.
And that is why McLeod is likely so attractive to the Jaguars. The vast majority of additions they have made in both the draft and free agency have been centered around players who can play multiple roles, and McLeod fits that to a tee.
Playing the "buck" role for Auburn, McLeod has the size and closing speed of an off-ball linebacker while also offering a motor and pass-rush instincts when rushing off the edge.
Simply put, the experienced and productive McLeod is battle-tested and plays like his hair is on fire. He seems to have everything the Jaguars' new defensive staff is looking for in terms of traits, and that could lead to him getting snaps earlier than most sixth round picks.
"My vision for us defensively, we want to be a tough, fast, physical, violent at the point of attack team. What does that mean? That means that you’ve got guys who take pride in not getting blocked. Everybody talks about running to the ball. I don't think there's another person in the world who believes in running to the ball more than I do," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said earlier this offseason.
"But you can't run to the ball if you don't get off the blocks, and that is something that's going to be celebrated in our room. It's going to be celebrated in the culture of our team. There's a point in every play where somebody tries to block you, right? Your passion to not stay blocked is really what makes plays on defense.
All through the offseason, the Jaguars have invested outside of the pass-rush. With McLeod, they have made their first true commitment to the unit ahead of 2025.
