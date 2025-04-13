5 Best Draft Steals In Jaguars History
Earlier this week, we discussed the idea of who is the biggest draft bust in the history of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Now, it is time to look at the times the Jaguars have actually hit home runs in the NFL Draft.
With all first-round picks in franchise history excluded, who do we believe are the five top draft steals in franchise history? We take a look below.
Allen Robinson
One of the top talents in a draft that also had Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, Mike Evans, and several other Pro Bowlers in it, Allen Robinson was a true No. 1 receiver for the Jaguars during his tenure. Picked in the late second-round and not even the first receiver off the board to Jacksonville, Robinson went on to prove himself as a Pro Bowl talent for an injury cost him his 2017 season.
David Garrard
While nobody will mistake David Garrard's contributions to the Jaguars to Mark Brunell's, it is still save to say Garrard is the second-most accomplished quarterback in franchise history to this point. A fourth-round pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, Garrard took the Jaguars to the playoffs twice and orchestrated a road upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2007 NFL Playoffs.
Yannick Ngakoue
While Ngakoue's time with the Jaguars ended with a trade request and some public blows over social media, it is tough to say the Jaguars did not get great value with Ngakoue. A third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ngakoue formed a trio with Jalen Ramsey and Myles Jack that was thought at the time to be critical toward the Jaguars' rebuild. He never had fewer than eight sacks in a season for the Jaguars and finished his Jaguars tenure with 37.5 sacks.
Maurice Jones-Drew
One of the best players in the entire history of the franchise, Jones-Drew scored 79 touchdowns and recorded 11,111 yards from scrimmage in an illustirous eight-year career that also saw him win an NFL rushing title. Jones-Drew was the 60th pick in the draft, but he ended his career with more production than any of the four first-round running backs from that class.
Aaron Beasley
A reliable starter on some of the best teams and defenses in Jaguars history, it is only right to include Aaron Bealsey on this list. The third-round pick out of West Virginia was a key piece to one of the Jaguars' best-ever periods, and he is still one of the best cornerbacks to ever suit up for the franchise today.
