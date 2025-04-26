BREAKING: Jaguars Draft Navy's Rayuan Lane III at No. 200
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another rookie to the roster.
With the Jaguars' six previous selections already in tow, the Jaguars made their seventh pick of the draft by selecting Navy safety Rayuan Lane III at No. 200 overall.
A self-described special teams warrior, Lane was a 2024 All-American Athletic Conference First Team member and a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist.
A starter for 43 games in a row dating back to his freshman year, he held the longest streak of starts in the FBS for a safety and the second longest by any player in the secondary.
"A four-year starter at Navy, Lane was a versatile safety in head coach Brian Newberry’s 4-2-5 base scheme, which showcased his versatility across the secondary. After he went overlooked as a high school recruit, he became a freshman starter for the Midshipmen and bypassed transfer opportunities to create his legacy at Navy," The Athletic's Dane Brugler said.
"An instinctive athlete, Lane sees the field well and understands where the quarterback wants to go, showing a feel for when to roll the dice. He trusts his eyes to drive on plays in front of him, although his timing and break-down technique can be improved. Overall, Lane needs to improve his reliability finishing tackles, but his fluid athleticism and football IQ are NFL-quality traits. His special teams impact as a gunner can really separate him on draft boards and in training camp."
The Jaguars entered the offseason with the smallest roster in the NFL, and their new regime has already made it clear they are prepared to lean on their rookies.
"We have 59 guys on the roster right now, which is the lowest in the NFL. Which we're very comfortable with. We're gonna go get 10 drafted rookies and and we're gonna go find 20 undrafted college free agents. And we're excited about that, because that's gonna create a competitive atmosphere on that field," Jaguars EVP Tony Boselli said on the Brent and Austen Show on Action Sports Jax earlier in the week.
So far, the Jaguars have drafted Lane, Travis Hunter, Caleb Ransaw, Wyatt Milum, Bhayshul Tuten, and Jack Kiser. Jalen McLeod
Below is each pick the Jaguars have left in the draft.
- Round 7, No. 221
- Round 7, No. 236
