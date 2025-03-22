Why Jaguars Would Benefit From Shedeur Sanders' Draft Stock Rising
If there is any team in the NFL that should want to see Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders drafted within the first few picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, it is the Jacksonville Jaguars.
No other team can benefit from Sanders' rising up the ranks in the draft than the Jaguars, who are set to pick at No. 5 overall. For Jacksonville, a team falling in love with Sanders could be nearly as important as what the Jaguars decide to do themselves.
It is simple. With the Jaguars already having their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, they will be slotted to select the top non-quarterback on the board when they pick at No. 5. As a result, anything that slides a top player to them at No. 5 is a good thing. And Sanders being drafted within the first four picks would certainly qualify as a good thing.
It seems as if the consensus for most national analysts is that Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the favorite to be drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 pick, which is already a plus for the Jaguars.
This leaves the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants at No. 2 and No. 3. The New England Patriots have their franchise quarterback in Drake Maye, but perhaps they would be able to find a trade partner is anders were to be available at four.
How desperate the Browns and Giants are to take a swing on a quarterback is the biggest question; the Giants seem to be in the most untenable situation due to the hot seats Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are sitting on.
The question is: do any of these teams love Sanders enough to spend one of the top picks in the draft on him?
"This is an important year to remember one of the golden rules of the NFL draft: It takes only one team. I've asked sources from all over the NFL about the top quarterbacks," ESPN's Field Yates said this week.
"Many view Ward as the clear-cut best option, and some have told me they'd be apprehensive about taking Sanders with a top-10 pick. But yes, several sources told me Sanders has a real shot to be a top-three selection."
As Yates says, it only takes one team. And if the Jaguars are lucky, one of those teams will pick before they do.
