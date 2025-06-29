Predicting the Jaguars' Offensive Rookie of the Year Possibility
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is a unique talent. Owain Jones of the Pro Football Network recently released a list of rookies that have the best chance of winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Jones believes Hunter is the Jaguars' rookie most likely to win the award.
"Travis Hunter is one of the favorites to win an award following the 2025 NFL season. And rightly so," Jones said.
"The Heisman Trophy winner is expected to contribute on both sides of the ball for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who moved up in the draft, giving up a first-round pick in 2026 in the process to secure the rights of the star Colorado two-way player.
"In fact, expectations are so high for Hunter that you can get odds as short as +425 for him to be named either Offensive or Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Following minicamp, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence explained how much Hunter has grown in the few weeks he has been with the team.
“He's grown a lot. There's a lot, obviously, being thrown on him. Being a high pick, playing both ways. I can understand being drafted high and the expectations, but I didn't play both ways. That's another world. I think he's done a great job," Lawrence said.
"Obviously, this is going to be a big opportunity for him during this break. You want to get your mind right and be ready to go and be rejuvenated for camp, but you also have to really be prepared and be ready."
Lawrence also noted how much more difficult it is for rookies to learn the offensive playbook, as they have less time to prepare for it, compared to veterans. Still, Lawrence plans on spending time with Hunter to help his transition go smoothly, as the rookie has a lot on his plate.
"He's got some time to kind of get in his playbook and learn the system because rookies have a tough job coming in when we're already halfway through the installs. They come in, and half the playbook is in, and they're just jumping in on a random, so they don't get to start off like all of us do, kind of with the softballs and work their way in. They jump in right in the middle of it, so I'm excited to spend some time with him this summer," Lawrence said.
"We plan on getting together quite a bit and throwing, getting some timing down, but also just talking through the system. I have no concerns about him. I'm really excited just to see him continue to get better. He is a special player on both sides of the ball.”
