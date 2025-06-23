Ranking the Jacksonville Jaguars' Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars had more than a few issues that needed to be fixed last season. Jacksonville's front office has been hard at work changing everything from their coaching staff to their roster to help produce better results this upcoming season.
One of Jacksonville's most significant issues last season was its defense. Kyle Soppe of the Pro Football Network believes the unit will again be an issue for the Jaguars in Liam Coen's first season with the team.
Soppe ranked every defense in the National Football League, ranking the Jaguars as the 31st-best defense in the entire league. While the Jaguars' offense has improved, the defense still needs work moving forward. Jacksonville still has work to do to field a better defense.
"Jacksonville was a top-15 unit in back-to-back seasons before the floor fell from beneath them in 2024. This is an offense-driven league, and if you can’t get off the field as a defense, you’ll pay the price, something that Jaguar Nation is keenly aware of," Soppe said.
"Last season, the Jaguars forced a league-low nine turnovers. To put some context into just how poor that is, not only did every other defense in the league force at least a dozen, but two NFC North teams (Green Bay and Minnesota) forced more than nine mistakes in September alone."
Although the Jaguars' defense still has room for growth as they are in their first offseason under Coen's coaching staff, veteran Josh Hines-Allen believes he and his teammates have adjusted reasonably well to the many changes they have faced this offseason.
“I think we’ve adjusted well, including myself. I think just being in the building, being here, being with the guys, getting the communication from the coach’s mouth is always huge. The coaches have been awesome. Very communicative," Hines-Allen said.
"They want to get us better, they want to be involved, they want us to be for each other, and you can tell by the passion that they give each and every day. I love it. Group of coaches that I want to sacrifice my body for and give it all I can. I’m excited for what this year brings us.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and tell us how you feel about the development of the defense this year!
Please let us know your thoughts on the development of the defense today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.