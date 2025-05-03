Jaguars Mailbag: Impressions From the Draft
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
This week we take questions on the Jaguars' haul in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Note: since we got so many submissions for this week's mailbag, we will be splitting it into two parts. The second part will come out on Monday.
Without further ado ...
Q: What is the plan at center? Hainsey stays, and you would think Fortner does as well given the connection to Coen. Is Monheim a certainty on the PS?
A: I find it hard to believe the Jaguars would release any of their draft picks as things stand today. I think it is more likely you see Fortner released as opposed to Monheim; Monheim is cheaper and on a longer deal, and Fortner doesn't offer much versatility.
Q: The Jags still have a “perceived need” (to paraphrase James Gladstone) on the interior of the DL. How do you think they address it at this point? Or do they?
A: I am not so sure they do, honestly. Between Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Maason Smith, and Jordan Jefferson, they have two veterans and two young players to feel good about. They all need to play better than they did a year ago, but there is reason to believe each can.
Q: Do we sign another Free agent Wide receiver now that the draft is done?
A: I don't think so. The Jaguars really like Dyami Brown, and Parker Washington is a good option as a No. 4 receiver. The Gabe Davis spot is interesting, but they signed six undrafted free agents for a reason.
Q: Does Kiser start year 1?
A: I don't think so. I think he plays a key role on special teams and as an active backup on game day. Maybe in 2026, though.
Trent Baalke: Draft a star in 1st round and role players after that=Fire Baalke. Gladstone makes the same kind of draft= Let's go, F the picks, and everyone is happy. With 5 picks in the first 3 rounds(including 2026 1st), they only get 1 or 2 starters (if you consider Travis Hunter as 2 players). No third EDGE, almost the same OL level, almost the same safeties and defensive line, worse TE group. At this point, the main source of excitement is the new coaches. Am I wrong?
A: Personally, I think so. I think the offensive line, safeties, wide receivers, running backs, and tight end rooms are all better. The biggest issue with Baalke drafts is he often took backups (Muma, Bigsby, Strange, Smith) early in the draft. I think all three of the Jaguars' first three picks start out of the gate. Plus add in how much better this Jaguars draft went by the consensus board and yeah, I do not think it is close.
Q: Jaguars decided not to pick any players between no. 2 overall and no. 88. And very few D-linemen. So does the new FO think our roster is in pretty good shape or did they just not like a big part of this draft class?
A: I think they considered Hunter a special enough player to be worth skipping out on the second round. I also think the way the Jaguars addressed free agency in terms of signings and not retaining any players tells us they thought very little of the roster when the offseason started.
Q: What do you think happens to Gabe Davis? Will he hang around as the best ever paid WR5?
A: It is a good question. His contract indicates he stays for a year and toils on the sideline or as a blocker. I think that is the most likely path as things stand today.
Q: Whose your comp for Jalen McLeod? Feels like a Jalon Walker type
A: Andrew Van Ginkel, who just signed a big deal with the Vikings.
Q: Are you taking Xavier Watts over Ransaw?
A: I am not sure, but I get why they did. Ransaw is more athletic and versatile.
Q: If the Jags did not trade up, assuming they selected Ashton Jeanty, who do you think the 2nd round pick would of been?
A: Good question. I would say Luther Burden?
Q: Would you have taken Kiser or swayer/kennard/deone walker in the 4th round
A: The Kiser pick is the only one I question the process on as things stand today. I would have taken LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson, but that would have been a reach based on where he actually went.
Q: Who are your top 3 favorite picks/moves in this draft?
A: Travis Hunter, Wyatt Milum, and Bhayshul Tuten. A+ on all three picks.
Q: Thoughts on Kiser and Ventrel Miller playing together? Kiser seems like a solid coverage LB with miller handling the middle
A: They do seem to have skill sets that can work off one another. I am sure we will see a lot of the two of them together in the preseason.
Q: We’ve been told BTJ will be moved around more and get snaps at slot. Can LeQuint Allen be the backup slot over Parker Washington?
A: Honestly, I don't know if the depth chart will be so rigid as to have a backup slot. i think a lot of guys will get looks there. I do think Allen is a good running back who can moonlight as a receiver though, but not the other way around.
Q: With the draft over with, do you anticipate moves on the scouting side with Gladstone bringing in more of his guys?
A: Yes I do. This is standard practice when a new general manager comes in, so it isn't exactly rare or a surprise.
Q: Who are some UDFAs that you find intriguing or could see cracking the roster
A: I got you covered here.
