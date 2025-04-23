Another Insider Weighs in on Jaguars' Draft Plans
The NFL Draft is fewer than 30 hours away.
In just one more day, we will finally have an answer as to what the Jacksonville Jaguars will do in the 2025 NFL Draft and how they plan to set a ton for their new regime.
As things stand today, it certainly seems like there is momentum flowing squarely in the direction of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Several insiders across the NFL have linked the Jaguars to the star running back, and ESPN's Peter Schrager is the latest to do so.
"General manager James Gladstone won't be timid in his debut draft, and new coach Liam Coen is an offensive mastermind, looking for playmakers. Jeanty is everything they could ever want in a first pick," Schrager said in his mock draft.
Later when speaking with Adam Schefter on 'Get Up', Schrager went into more detail on why he thinks Jeanty is the option the Jaguars will go with at No. 5.
"Liam Cohen's a 39 [year-old] offensive guru. James Gladstone is 34. They didn't get these jobs being timid. They didn't get these jobs not believing in what they want to do. Offense is going to be a key piece. I believe Ashton Jeanty is as dynamic a player in this draft as any," Schrager said.
"And I believe that James Gladstone, coming from the Rams organization, where character and game breaking ability takes a high priority, is someone that he could look to his colleagues, his fan base, and his owner and say, I believe with our first pick as a franchise, we can go with Ashton Jeanty and say, that's what we want to be, and that's our identity. I think Ashton Jeanty is going to be the pick at five over some of the more decorated defensive players."
Schrager also noted there could be another interesting option for the Jaguars: Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"It could possibly happen. I think offense is the pick. You said that in your good column on Monday morning, I would add that Tet McMillan has met with the Jaguars. They do have an affinity for him and Liam Coen used to coach a guy named Mike Evans in Tampa Bay, who is the most comparable player to Tet McMillan when you talk about the ceiling for that young man."
