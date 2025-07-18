3 Free Agent Signings Jaguars are Risking
Risks are a massive part of free agency. Teams across the NFL make them every year and since the creation of the open market in the league. That risk has backfired for several teams where tens of millions are spent on a player only for them to significantly under perform to expectations.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a decent history of such moves with quarterback Nick Foles or running back Carlos Hyde (I'm sorry for bringing up bad memories). Most recently, the signing of Gabe Davis was arguably the worst in Trent Baalke's tenure in Jacksonville. Will new general manager James Gladstone have similar mistakes?
Let's look at three free agents the Jaguars are taking a risk with heading into the 2025 season.
Dyami Brown, wide receiver
Brown is a player who should fit well with the Jaguars and what he will be asked to do as an outside vertical stem wideout. So, why is he considered a risky signing despite his one-year, $10 million deal?
Brown had a career high in yards and catches, and was just over 100 yards from matching this total in three postseason games alone. When his best games come from only the 2024 postseason, there is a risk that the former North Carolina standout may not be the player Jacksonville envisions him to be. However, a bigger role on a new team could change that.
Jourdan Lewis, cornerback
Lewis' signing this offseason provides veteran leadership and a wealth of experience that was needed in the Jaguars' secondary. Yet, there are two reasons why this is a risk: age and contract.
The long-time Dallas Cowboy is playing on a different team for the first time in his career, as Jacksonville gave him a three-year, $30 million contract when he is turning 30 years old in late August. Lewis has had a history of inconsistencies and second-year player Jarrian Jones played his best ball there last season as a rookie. One must ask how much left does Lewis have left in the tank before his play takes a dive?
Eric Murray, safety
The veteran backend defender and long-time Houston Texan enters his 10th year in the NFL with the Jaguars, adding similar value to that of new teammate, Lewis. Murray is a productive tackler who can play both safety spots. Even so, the concerns of Murray and Lewis are similar.
At age 31 and having signed a three-year, $19 million deal in March, Murray will need to hope his play does not decline in 2025 as rookie Caleb Ransaw and third-year player Antonio Johnson wait in the wings for their opportunity. This signing could be beneficial in the short term, but it lacks long-term benefits overall.
