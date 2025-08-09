Why New Jaguars WR Is a 'Sleeping Giant'
The Jacksonville Jaguars turned a new leaf when they hired Liam Coen as head coach this offseason, as well as James Gladstone being brought in as general manager. The new regime wasted no time putting their stamp on the roster, as the vision was quite clear early on.
Perhaps the biggest addition for the Jaguars came in the draft, when they traded up to No.2 overall with the Cleveland Browns to select Travis Hunter, the two-way Heisman star that's expected to play both sides of the ball in Jacksonville. Hunter was listed as a starting wide receiver on Jacksonville's first unofficial depth chart, along with Brian Thomas Jr.
Brenton Strange, the Jaguars' second-round pick from 2023, is now set to be the featured tight end after the team released Evan Engram in the offseason. The Jaguars made one potentially sneaky good signing early in free agency, inking former Washington Commanders receiver Dyami Brown to a one year deal.
Impact Year Coming?
Brown had been a rotational receiver in Washington, playing behind the likes of Terry McLaurin and others from 2021-2024. The former Tar Heel prospect is primed for a big role in his first year with the Jaguars. Brock Vereen of CBS Sports had some interesting words about Brown's potential impact in 2025.
"Stock right now is low on him because, 'Oh, Washington got rid of him. They replaced him with Deebo Samuel. He only landed a one-year deal.' This is a sleeping giant. Liam Coen knew exactly what he was doing. Dyami Brown is a versatile weapon. He can take handoffs, he can catch the ball, he can line up anywhere on the field. He even has pass attempts over his career. He can do everything and will be probably the most forgotten offensive weapon coming off of the Travis Hunter hype."
These are very strong words to back up Brown, who hasn't really had the opportunity to show what he can do when given more opportunities. In Washington, Brown caught 59 passes on 102 targets for 784 yards and four touchdowns in four seasons. In Brown's final two seasons at North Carolina, he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of those years, reaching the end zone 20 times in that span as well.
The talent is there. Coen has the ability to unlock the former UNC star in Jacksonville.
