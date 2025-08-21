Jaguars Wide Receiver: Trevor Lawrence "Getting Better Each Day"
The Jacksonville Jaguars will only go as far as quarterback Trevor Lawrence can take them in the 2025 NFL season. The team took him with the first-overall pick in the 2021 draft without hesitation, entrusting the former Clemson Tigers star to be their new franchise QB. He had a rough rookie season and a disastrous year mired in injuries last season, but showed a ton of promise in the two campaigns in between.
The Jaguars know how crucial it is for them to get his development back on track. To help him bounce back from 2024, they hired "QB whisperer" Liam Coen as their new head coach, after his revelatory year as offensive coordinator for Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.
Jacksonville also made personnel changes to better support their quarterback, bringing in a host of new offensive linemen, 2025 second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr., and free agent acquisition Dyami Brown, among others. Between the systematic overhaul and the upgrades implemented into their depth chart, Trevor Lawrence has a lot on his plate to master this offense and lead a renaissance season for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dyami Brown has seen significant growth in quarterback Trevor Lawrence
One of the marquee additions the Jacksonville Jaguars made to help take pressure off of Trevor Lawrence was signing fifth-year wide receiver Dyami Brown. Through his first four seasons with the Washington Commanders, Brown saw little opportunity behind players like Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, and Jahan Dotson, but broke out in the 2024 NFL playoffs, emerging as a key target for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Last postseason, he totaled 14 catches for 229 yards and a touchdown in three games. He'll bring a veteran presence as Jacksonville's presumed WR3. Following training camp practice, he spoke on the growth he's seen from Trevor Lawrence heading into the season:
"He’s a real leader. He’s been really vocal and communicative. He wants us to be on the same page and he tells us what he sees, and we tell him what we see as well. So, just building that chemistry there and just communicating with each other so we can all be on the same page is big for us.”
When asked if T-Law has improved in the offense since OTAs, he was confident in his new quarterback's progression:
"Most definitely. I think that’s for everybody. Everybody’s coming into a new system, we’re all learning at the same time, so it will start off slow just to learn and get the details down. But as things have been going on, we’ve been getting better each day and you can tell through the days of camp and even in the preseason. Our drives were way better last week than what it was the first time. We ended up with points, and it’s good for us."
Dyami Brown joins Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Hunter Jr., and Parker Washington to form one of the deepest wide receiver corps in the Jaguars' franchise history. If Trevor Lawrence can hit his potential under Head Coach Liam Coen's system, he'll have plenty of weapons at his disposal.
