Which Jaguars UDFA Should Benefit From Gabe Davis Release
The Jacksonville Jaguars made big news this week, releasing veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis after just one season with the franchise.
While very few expected Davis to play a big role for the Jaguars in 2025 if he remained on the roster, the release of Davis certainly means a few things are evident about the wide receiver room.
The question now? Which Jaguars rookie receivers can benefit from the opening on the depth chart. Davis was always going to be the No. 5 receiver and one who did not bring special teams value, which means that is exactly what the Jaguars will now be looking for.
Of the undrafted free agents the Jaguars signed after the draft, there is serious size and speed involved. The group consists of BYU's Darius Lassiter (6'2" ), Utah's Dorian Singer (6'0"), Elon's Chandler Brayboy (6'1"), Boise State's Cam Camper (6'3"), North Carolina's J.J. Jones (6'3"), and Duke's Eli Pancol (6'3").
The one who could have the most early intrigue is Pancol, who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at Duke's pro day. Pancol has the profile of a high-upside undrafted free agent in the mold of past additions like Elijah Cooks, who stuck with the franchise for a pair of seasons thanks to his athletic traits.
A tough and productive player who bounced back from injuries early in his college career, Pancol also certainly seems to have the mindset needed to thrive in a competitive environment like the one the Jaguars are creating.
"Any team that gets Eli Pancol is getting a relentless hard worker. I’ve proven that no matter how much adversity comes my way, I’m always going to overcome the obstacles," Pancol told The Draft Network's Justin Melo.
"I’m coming to work every single day to get better. I love the game of football. I love feeding off the energy of the fans. I use that to energize my teammates. I’m also a physical receiver who loves to block. I’m ready to work. You can’t go wrong with somebody like me."
The Jaguars' roster has become a perfect place for an undrafted free agent receiver to land. Now, it is time to see if Pancol or any of the others can take advantage of it.
