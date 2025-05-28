Who Do Jaguars Take in 2009 NFL Re-Draft?
One of the few smart draft decisions the Jacksonville Jaguars made between the mid-2000s and, well, today, was drafting offensive tackle Eugene Monroe in the 2009 NFL Draft.
Outside of Jalen Ramsey and Josh Hines-Allen, Monroe was the Jaguars' best first-round pick for the better part of a decade.
Monroe never went on to become an elite NFL left tackle, but he was certainly a good one while with the Jaguars and continued his strong career with the Baltimore Ravens after the Jaguars traded him during the 2013 season.
Despite this, history changed for the Jaguars in the latest NFL Re-Draft from Pro Football Focus, who redid the 2009 NFL Draft.
With the No. 8 pick, PFF instead gave the Jaguars safety Malcolm Jenkins. Jenkins spent 13 years in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls, being named to the Pro Bowl three times, and being named a second-team All-Pro once.
"2009 was Reggie Nelson's last season in Jacksonville, so with the benefit of hindsight, Jenkins would have been a great player for the Jaguars here. Jenkins was up-and-down during his first five years with the Saints, but in Philadelphia, he recorded five straight seasons with 72.0-plus PFF overall grades. He was also an incredible leader on the back end for some great defenses," PFF said.
With Monroe no longer the Jaguars' selection at No. 8, he fell all the way down to the Ravens at No. 26 -- a coincidence considering that is the exact team the Jaguars would trade Monroe to so they could pave the way for Luke Joeckel to step in at left tackle.
"Monroe was the No. 8 overall pick in this draft, and though his career didn't match the expectations of a top-10 tackle, he still deserves to be a first-rounder in our redraft. He earned PFF overall grades above 80.0 in three straight years between 2011-2013," PFF said.
It doesn't feel like the selection of Jenkins would have actually done much to change things for the Jaguars during this period, which was arguably the worst in franchise history.
A left tackle is more important than a safety, and even a good left tackle did not help the Jaguars win much.
