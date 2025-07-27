The Biggest Difference in Jaguars Team Culture from 2024
Culture change is key to the success or failure of an NFL organization or any professional sports franchise. The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen a significant culture shift this offseason after hiring a brand-new general manager and head coach to lead the franchise back into postseason contention.
However, much has been debated recently about comments made by a former Jaguars star that have many wondering about the culture of the previous coaching and front office regime that was forced out originally after the 2024 season.
Evan Engram's comments spark debate about team culture
Former Jaguars and current Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram made some brutally honest comments about his former team's culture that have made headlines amongst its fans. Engram spoke to local Broncos media at training camp this week, comparing the two cultures.
"I am used to being the first one. In Jacksonville, I was always the first one. It was really easy," Engram said." Here [in Denver], it is kind of tough. A lot of guys doing it at a high level. It is just a contagious environment, and we all want to get better and we all have high standards that we want to achieve together."
There was very little wrong with what Engram said about Jacksonville's previous regime and culture compared to the one in Denver, where winning games is expected for a team that made the postseason with head coach Sean Payton. Instilling a competitive, but fun culture is a significant key to success, and Payton has done a sound job of doing this since his return to the sidelines.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is now charged with that same task, and so far in training camp, the energy is seemingly fun, yet competitive and no-nonsense when it is time to bring the A-game. The previous regime under coach Doug Pederson felt static, neutral, and when the team began losing last season and even as far back as the second half of the 2023 season, toxic in a sense, such as placing blame on others and not holding himself accountable.
The biggest difference between this new regime in Jacksonville compared to the last is the energy from the players and coaches. Things feel more vibrant and serious, with a true goal, or goals, set in place for the possibility of success. Coen comes from a coaching tree with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers under coaches Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, respectively.
That is the key to success for the Jaguars in 2025. Will they have it is the key question, and one that will be answered throughout the first year of the Coen regime.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another story on former Jaguars stars again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.