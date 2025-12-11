Predicting the Final Four Games Of Jaguars' Soaring Season

The final four weeks of the regular season are some of the most stressful for the Jacksonville Jaguars and other teams competing for a spot in the postseason. While they remain in first place in the AFC South, their season is far from over, and the last four games of the season will be a great determining factor to how the team will be viewed in Janurary.

Are the Jaguars a Super Bowl contender? Unlikely, despite their incredible success under first-year head coach Liam Coen, but December could provide an answer for just how deep this team can go in the postseason. Let's predict the final four games of the regular season for Jacksonville.

Week 15 ~ vs. New York Jets (CBS, 1:00 PM)

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn walks off the field during a week 14 football game between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Jets will have anywhere from a top-eight selection in the NFL Draft to picking No. 1 overall. This is a horrific football team that sold many of its biggest assets to begin a lengthy rebuild. However, this is a competitive football team the Jaguars must be careful with, but the forward momentum from their four-game winning streak should increase that number to five this weekend at MetLife Stadium for the team's first 10-win season in eight years. Record: 10-4

Week 16 ~ at Denver Broncos (FOX, 4:05 PM)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) signals a first down during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Denver sits at the top of the NFL standings with the best record in football, powered by an excellent defense, a quality run game, and terrific coaching from head coach Sean Payton. This game will likely have the eyes of FOX's No. 1 TV booth as the two teams will be battling for seeding in the AFC playoffs. I'm not feeling great about this road trip for Jacksonville, especially at one of the toughest stadiums to play in, and the elements. Let this game be a lesson learned for Coen's football team. Record: 10-5

Week 17 ~ at Indianapolis Colts (FOX, 1:00 PM)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (52) signals a turnover near teammate defensive end Matt Dickerson (93) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unless Phillip Rivers miraculously leads the Colts back into postseason contention, there is a probable case that the Jaguars have clinched the AFC South title at this point. However, Indianapolis is a tough place to play for any team, especially when there is an inkling of competitiveness for the postseason. Even so, Jacksonville looks destined for a magical season under Coen in Year No. 1. Record: 11-5

Week 18 ~ vs. Tennessee Titans (TBD, 1:00 PM)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates the victory over the Tennessee Titans after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Assuming the division is clinched at this point, Jacksonville could use this opportunity to rest its starters to see where they are with their depth and youth heading into the 2026 offseason at the conclusion of their playoff run. I will say this is a Titans win, simply because they have nothing to play or to lose as the Jaguars rest up for a home playoff game the following week. Record: 11-6

