Jaguars vs Chiefs: Week 5 Live Game Thread
The Jacksonville Jaguars have started the 2025 NFL season strongly, proving that they're vastly improved this year under new head coach Liam Coen. They've already matched 75 percent of their wins from 2024 with a 3-1 record through the first four weeks of the campaign.
However, they face their toughest test yet in hopes of getting their fourth victory and tying last season's total. In Week 5, they host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for Monday Night Football.
The Jaguars are almost strangers to this situation in the Trevor Lawrence era. They're entering a primetime matchup with decent odds to best the reigning AFC champions. They're still the underdogs in this one, but this coming game represents their best chance at getting one against Mahomes since he took over as the Chiefs' franchise quarterback.
Can the Jaguars capitalize?
The Jacksonville Jaguars garnered a lot of optimism for all of their offseason moves, headlined by the hiring of Head Coach Liam Coen. They've steadily proven that positivity was deserved so far this year, notching some big wins along the way: a blowout over the Carolina Panthers in the opener, a divisional victory over last season's AFC South champions in the Houston Texans, and a road upset of the San Francisco 49ers.
Still, there's some belief that Jacksonville might just be a decent team taking advantage of some favorable opportunities instead of an elite squad worthy of being viewed among the true contenders. Getting one against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs could fully win over their remaining doubters.
The Chiefs aren't the same juggernauts anymore
The Chiefs are viewed as the betting favorites over the Jaguars on the road in Week 5, largely due to their resounding performance against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. They absolutely dominated in their last outing, blowing out their opponents 37-20, while showing that they can still field an explosive offense.
However, Kansas City struggled heavily before that game, especially on the offensive side of the ball. With Xavier Worthy sidelined with a dislocated shoulder in the first three weeks, the Chiefs went just 1-2 while scoring a lowly 20 points per game.
That all changed with Worthy back versus the Ravens. Whether that was proof of how his presence can uplift the entire offense or simply an indictment of Baltimore's pitiful defense this year remains to be seen. Worthy is also listed as questionable for Monday Night Football due to his shoulder and a new ankle injury. Be sure to follow our live game thread to see if he goes and how the Jaguars either capitalize on his absence or try to contain him.
