Jaguars Star Deemed One of 2025 Fantasy's Most Important Players
There are a lot of high hopes surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars coming into the 2025 NFL season, both in fantasy football and in real life. The team has a great opportunity to start the year off with a win against the Carolina Panthers and prove that all of the changes they brought on over the offseason will pay off big time.
Liam Coen is seeking a victory in his NFL head coaching debut. To do so, he'll have to bring his vision for the Jaguars to life in Week 1.
Jacksonville has a lot of talent to help him see that through, especially on the offensive side of the ball, including Travis Etienne Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., and second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr.
As great as the Jaguars' supporting cast may be, it'll prove meaningless if Trevor Lawrence doesn't have a great year in his fifth season as Jacksonville's franchise quarterback. He's now one of the top paid players in the game, and he'll have to prove that he deserves his new five-year, $275 million contract. Not only do the Jaguars' hopes ride on his shoulders, but he could have an instrumental impact on the upcoming fantasy campaign, too.
Trevor Lawrence is 2025 fantasy's biggest sleeper
Trevor Lawrence has lost a lot of credibility, in NFL circles and in the fantasy football realm. It's understandable why. He had a horrid showing in the 2024 season and only played nine full games due to a shoulder sprain and a concussion that effectively ended his campaign.
However, even when he was healthy, it was clear that he had taken a step back compared to his second and third seasons in 2022 and 2023. He's looking to return to that career trajectory this year under Head Coach Liam Coen. Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon believes he'll be a major fantasy steal if he does:
"In reality, Lawrence has had seasons as good as or better than guys like Jared Goff or Baker Mayfield, who also needed a second or third act to get their careers going back in the right direction. There’s no question Lawrence needs to right the ship again but he’s got all the required surroundings to do it in 2025.
If Lawrence is the guy he was in that 2022 season — in a much less innovative offense with less high-ceiling players in the passing game — then there will be some big wins coming out of the 2025 Jacksonville offense."
Lawrence isn't just aiming to replicate his production in 2022. He wants to improve on his showing from back then, while also having a much more dangerous supporting cast around him and a much better offensive mind designing schemes for him on the sidelines. It's clear why Lawrence is considered one of the top quarterback fantasy options after the first tier of elite passers.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to get all our updates on Trevor Lawrence's fantasy season.
Please let us know your thoughts on Trevor Lawrence's big year when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.