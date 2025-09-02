Trevor Lawrence Season Preview and Predictions
Coming off the worst season of his NFL career in 2024, Trevor Lawrence is getting ready for a crucial fifth campaign for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He spent a chunk of last year on the sidelines, after spraining his shoulder in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He came back two games later just to suffer a season-ending concussion versus the Houston Texans.
Even when he was healthy, though, it was clear that Lawrence wasn't producing the way he or the Jaguars wanted. Now, the team has brought in quarterback whisperer Liam Coen as their new head coach and added several offensive weapons to try to put their franchise QB in a winning position.
After signing a five-year, $275 million contract, he's now one of the top-paid players in the league. He'll have to justify that deal for the Jaguars this season by reasserting himself as a premier NFL quarterback and establishing Jacksonville as a legitimate postseason threat in 2025.
Trevor Lawrence will bounce back
Between Liam Coen's offensive system and a host of promising weapons, including Brian Thomas Jr., second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr., and Travis Etienne Jr., Trevor Lawrence has everything he needs to correct his career trajectory with a strong bounce-back season in 2025.
Fox Sports' Nick Wright thinks that T-Law can have a renaissance year and lead the Jacksonville Jaguars back to playoff relevance:
"[The Houston Texans don't have] enough to overcome the right coach, potentially two great receivers, a 'prove-it' year for the prince, returning to his royal, rightful spot atop the AFC South — The Prince that was Promised and the Jacksonville Jaguars."
He prophesied that the division would produce two playoff teams, but Jacksonville would ultimately beat out Houston for the AFC South crown. Considering he expects the Texans to win 10 games, that's a high bar for Lawrence and the Jags to meet this season.
Stat Predictions
- 28+ passing touchdowns
- <18 interceptions
- 250+ rushing yards
- 3+ rushing touchdowns
- <30 sacks taken
The Jaguars need to see a revelatory season from Lawrence. They bet the franchise on him, banking that he can be even better than he showed in 2022 and 2023. These would all be career marks from the fifth-year quarterback, but they shouldn't be out of his reach.
He surpassed 4K passing yards in both his second and third seasons. In 2024, only five quarterbacks threw for over 4,200: Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, and Liam Coen's last pet project, Baker Mayfield. The Jaguars have invested heavily into Lawrence, and they have a schedule ripe with opportunities for him to rack up big numbers. He should be able to clear these bars.
Catch us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to follow along with Trevor Lawrence's season.
Please let us know your thoughts on these Trevor Lawrence predictions when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.