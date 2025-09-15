Key Fantasy Takeaways from Jaguars Loss vs. Bengals

Jaguar Report

The Jaguars couldn't get the win against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they did show some encouraging fantasy football promise for the 2025 NFL season.

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars couldn't come away with the win in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they did leave Ohio with some encouraging fantasy football takeaways. Unfortunately, they weren't able to take advantage of their opponent's weak offensive line and Joe Burrow's injury, offsetting those benefits by repeatedly shooting themselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers.

Jacksonville was able to put up 27 points, but allowed 31 on the other side of the ball. In earnest, they should have had a lot more. They garnered 400 total yards and forced three turnovers from the Bengals, but failed to fully capitalize, only scoring after one of Jake Browning's three interceptions.

Still, there were plenty of promising flashes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense in their second outing under Head Coach Liam Coen. Several players gave glimpses of elite fantasy potential moving forward.

Jaguars' offense was brilliant at times

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

1. Trevor Lawrence

On paper, Trevor Lawrence had a very mixed performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. He racked up three touchdowns and 271 yards on 24-of-42 passing, but also threw two interceptions, finishing with an abysmal 34.9 QB rating.

On his first pick, he was unable to step into his throw or finish his motion because of a hit from EDGE Trey Hendrickson, leading to a lollipop ball for Cincinnati DB Daxton Hill in the end zone. His second came on a pass that was tipped up by Brian Thomas Jr., who was clearly trying to avoid a hit over the middle and left it in the air for safety Jordan Battle instead.

Ultimately, when he had time in the pocket and his receivers were able to come down with the balls that hit their hands, Lawrence looked pretty good. The Bengals' defense could turn out to be one of the weakest that he and the Jaguars face this season, but he continues to look like a high-ceiling QB2 for any fantasy roster.

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

2. Parker Washington

After he was seemingly forgotten in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, it looks like the Jaguars and Liam Coen remembered that Parker Washington is an absolute gamer. He led Jacksonville in receiving against the Bengals, catching five balls for 76 yards, finishing with 12.6 full-PPR points.

He shouldn't be a weekly starter by any means, but he's a nice sleeper option for anyone in desperate need of a wideout in any given matchup.

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

3. Travis Etienne Jr.

Travis Etienne Jr. continued his excellent start to the 2025 season against Cincinnati. He finished his day with 14 carries for 71 yards. He added another 18 yards and a touchdown on two receptions.

It seems like Liam Coen and the Jaguars' staff wanted to establish a rhythm for Lawrence and the passing game early on in this one, in preparation for a potential shootout. ETN did a lot of damage, even with reduced usage, and Coen has shown that he wants to fully utilize his new lead back's versatile skill set. He should be a weekly starter until he proves otherwise.

