Jaguars Must Still Prove They're Legit vs. Niners
Through the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars might be the most polarizing team left in the league. At times, they've looked like bona fide contenders, moving the ball crisply in Head Coach Liam Coen's new system while dominating with their pass rush and through takeaways on defense.
On the other hand, there are some plays where the Jaguars have looked the same way they have through most of the past decade: lost, sloppy, and self-sabotaging. After downing the Houston Texans, 17-10, at home last week, Jacksonville now stands at 2-1. It wouldn't be too shocking if they won the AFC South this year or if they completely unraveled and missed the playoffs.
Week 4 offers a perfect opportunity for this Jaguars team to show the world what they're really made of. Can they take advantage of a weakened prospective contender and get a key road win? Or will they fail to keep pace against their best opponent yet and prove to be a tier below?
Jaguars are road dogs in Week 4
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a great chance to get a statement win in Week 4. They've also continued their string of injury luck. Both of the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks are banged up coming into this next game. Last week's starter, Mac Jones, is questionable with a PCL strain, and QB1 Brock Purdy has missed the last two outings with turf toe.
On top of that dicey situation, San Francisco also lost EDGE Nick Bosa for the year after he tore his ACL in Week 3. The Jaguars are set to benefit from his absence in a couple of different ways. However, Jacksonville still can't take this one lightly. The Niners still have plenty of talent available to make life difficult on the Jaguars.
Fred Warner, Bryce Huff, and the rest of the San Francisco defense will be a stiff test for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the rest of Jacksonville's attack. Meanwhile, the Niners have plenty of beef in the trenches on the other side of the ball and the most complete set of skill position players that the Jaguars' D has seen yet.
Coming into Week 4, Head Coach Liam Coen's team hasn't shown enough yet for sportsbooks and bettors to feel comfortable putting them over an established title threat on the road. The Jaguars are listed as 3.5-point underdogs in the Bay by FanDuel, tabbed at +148 on the moneyline.
Both of these teams have led with their defenses so far this season, but they also have plenty of explosive potential on offense, too. The over/under has been set at 46.5 points.
