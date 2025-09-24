Jaguar Report

AFC South Round-Up: Jaguars Must Bring A-Game into Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars made some major headway in the AFC South last game. They have a perfect opportunity to boost their division chances in Week 4.

Andy Quach

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) rushes for yards after a reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) rushes for yards after a reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Through the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the AFC South has proven to be the most unpredictable division in football. Last year's champion, the Houston Texans, have tumbled to the bottom of the standings after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval for the first time since 2017.

The Indianapolis Colts were expected to take a step back after an impressive eight-win campaign last year, but Daniel Jones has shockingly led the team to a perfect record so far. His team hasn't punted once in three games, a testament to his incredible performance so far after leaving the New York Giants.

Still, the AFC South is wide open. Here's how all four teams have performed so far this season.

AFC South might be a two-horse race

Indianapolis Colts, NFL, Tennessee Titans, Daniel Jones
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) runs for a first down against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Indianapolis Colts (3-0, 1-0 in div.)

Last game: 41-20 win @ Tennessee Titans

Next game: @ Los Angeles Rams

The Indianapolis Colts remain undefeated after routing a rebuilding Tennessee Titans team in Week 3 to get their first division win of the season. They were able to avoid a trap game and show that they're capable of doing what good NFL squads usually do: beat up on lesser opponents.

Their contendership will be heavily tested in this upcoming week, though, as they take on the Los Angeles Rams. LA came one blocked field goal away from upsetting the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road in their last outing. Daniel Jones will have to prove that he can continue to be solid against one of the most fearsome pass rushes in the league in Week 4.

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Houston Texans, Trevor Lawrence, Head Coach Liam Coen
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen greets quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1, 1-0 in div.)

Last game: 17-10 win vs. Houston Texans

Next game: @ San Francisco 49ers

Like the Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars also hit the road to take on a prospective playoff team from the NFC West this week. Head Coach Liam Coen will be looking for his first career win away from EverBank Stadium versus Kyle Shanahan and his San Francisco 49ers. Their opponent will be without star EDGE Nick Bosa and will be fielding a banged-up quarterback, either Brock Purdy or former Jag Mac Jones, but this will still be a stiff test for Jacksonville.

The Jaguars' defense continued its excellent season against the Houston Texans last Sunday, holding C.J. Stroud and Company to just 10 points and 271 total yards while forcing three turnovers. They can expect a much tougher task against the Niners, regardless of who's taking snaps under center. Trevor Lawrence and the offense will likely have to be a lot better than they were in Week 3 if the Jaguars want to get their first road win of the season.

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Houston Texans, C.J. Stroud
Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after an interception in the 4th quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images / Travis Register-Imagn Images

3. Houston Texans (0-3, 0-1 in div.)

Last game: 17-10 loss @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Next game: vs. Tennessee Titans

All of the Texans' ugly warts were exposed in Jacksonville in their last game. The protection around Stroud was abysmal, their ground game was practically non-existent, and Houston's quarterback made some crucial mistakes under pressure. The Texans have a great opportunity for a "get-right" game in Week 4 against the Titans, though.

Their backs will be against the wall. Down 0-3 and 0-1 in the division, Houston needs to beat Tennessee at home to keep its quickly dwindling playoff hopes alive. If they can't take care of business against the Titans, they might as well call it a season just four weeks into the year.

Indianapolis Colts, NFL, Tennessee Titans, Cam Ward, Grover Stewart
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. Tennessee Titans (0-3, 0-1 in div.)

Last game: 41-20 loss vs. Indianapolis Colts

Next game: @ Houston Texans

On the other hand, the Titans have a great opportunity to steal one this season versus the Texans. Houston is clearly reeling, and Tennessee's rookie quarterback Cam Ward has gotten better in each game so far this year. In Week 3, he set new highs in completion percentage, passing yards, and yards lost on sacks.

He'll face a strong Texans pass rush in his next game, though. However, he's already accustomed to escaping the pocket and creating out of structure between his time in college with the Miami Hurricanes and in Tennessee so far. Tennessee's defense has looked like papier-mache through three games, but EDGE Jeffery Simmons has been a star. If he can get home a few times against a porous Houston O-line, they could pull off the upset and bury the Texans for good.

ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.