AFC South Round-Up: Jaguars Must Bring A-Game into Week 4
Through the first three weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the AFC South has proven to be the most unpredictable division in football. Last year's champion, the Houston Texans, have tumbled to the bottom of the standings after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Duval for the first time since 2017.
The Indianapolis Colts were expected to take a step back after an impressive eight-win campaign last year, but Daniel Jones has shockingly led the team to a perfect record so far. His team hasn't punted once in three games, a testament to his incredible performance so far after leaving the New York Giants.
Still, the AFC South is wide open. Here's how all four teams have performed so far this season.
AFC South might be a two-horse race
1. Indianapolis Colts (3-0, 1-0 in div.)
Last game: 41-20 win @ Tennessee Titans
Next game: @ Los Angeles Rams
The Indianapolis Colts remain undefeated after routing a rebuilding Tennessee Titans team in Week 3 to get their first division win of the season. They were able to avoid a trap game and show that they're capable of doing what good NFL squads usually do: beat up on lesser opponents.
Their contendership will be heavily tested in this upcoming week, though, as they take on the Los Angeles Rams. LA came one blocked field goal away from upsetting the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles on the road in their last outing. Daniel Jones will have to prove that he can continue to be solid against one of the most fearsome pass rushes in the league in Week 4.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1, 1-0 in div.)
Last game: 17-10 win vs. Houston Texans
Next game: @ San Francisco 49ers
Like the Colts, the Jacksonville Jaguars also hit the road to take on a prospective playoff team from the NFC West this week. Head Coach Liam Coen will be looking for his first career win away from EverBank Stadium versus Kyle Shanahan and his San Francisco 49ers. Their opponent will be without star EDGE Nick Bosa and will be fielding a banged-up quarterback, either Brock Purdy or former Jag Mac Jones, but this will still be a stiff test for Jacksonville.
The Jaguars' defense continued its excellent season against the Houston Texans last Sunday, holding C.J. Stroud and Company to just 10 points and 271 total yards while forcing three turnovers. They can expect a much tougher task against the Niners, regardless of who's taking snaps under center. Trevor Lawrence and the offense will likely have to be a lot better than they were in Week 3 if the Jaguars want to get their first road win of the season.
3. Houston Texans (0-3, 0-1 in div.)
Last game: 17-10 loss @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Next game: vs. Tennessee Titans
All of the Texans' ugly warts were exposed in Jacksonville in their last game. The protection around Stroud was abysmal, their ground game was practically non-existent, and Houston's quarterback made some crucial mistakes under pressure. The Texans have a great opportunity for a "get-right" game in Week 4 against the Titans, though.
Their backs will be against the wall. Down 0-3 and 0-1 in the division, Houston needs to beat Tennessee at home to keep its quickly dwindling playoff hopes alive. If they can't take care of business against the Titans, they might as well call it a season just four weeks into the year.
4. Tennessee Titans (0-3, 0-1 in div.)
Last game: 41-20 loss vs. Indianapolis Colts
Next game: @ Houston Texans
On the other hand, the Titans have a great opportunity to steal one this season versus the Texans. Houston is clearly reeling, and Tennessee's rookie quarterback Cam Ward has gotten better in each game so far this year. In Week 3, he set new highs in completion percentage, passing yards, and yards lost on sacks.
He'll face a strong Texans pass rush in his next game, though. However, he's already accustomed to escaping the pocket and creating out of structure between his time in college with the Miami Hurricanes and in Tennessee so far. Tennessee's defense has looked like papier-mache through three games, but EDGE Jeffery Simmons has been a star. If he can get home a few times against a porous Houston O-line, they could pull off the upset and bury the Texans for good.
