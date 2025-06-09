Ex-Jaguars WR Visiting Saints
Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis has added another team to his visit list.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Davis is set to visit with the New Orleans Saints -- bringing his total offseason visits to four since being released by the Jaguars last month.
"Former Jaguars WR Gabe Davis is on his way to visit the Saints, a potential offensive addition for New Orleans. Davis also recently visited the Steelers. With plenty of money coming from Jax, Davis would command just a 1-year deal from his new team," Rapoport said.
Appearing in 10 games for the Jaguars last year, Davis caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns -- all career lows by significant margins.
Davis struggled to make an impact for the Jaguars when healthy, and his season would end prematurely when he sustained a knee injury in the second half of the year.
Davis has also visited with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants and the Pittsburgh Steelers since being released by the Jaguars just one year after signing a big-money deal with the franchise during the 2024 offseason.
Releasing Davis was one of many moves the Jaguars made this offseason. They also released Evan Engram and traded Christian Kirk, remaking the wide receiver unit with Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown.
Brown has been particularly notable for the Jaguars' offense in the offseason program thus far.
“He’s been great. He’s made a lot of plays. He’s been really productive throughout this whole camp so far. Showing versatility to do maybe some things that he hadn’t put on tape in the past or wasn’t asked to do from his skillset standpoint," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this offseason.
"I thought he was obviously very productive towards the halfway point of last year into the playoffs, and then you see that confidence continuing to go throughout this camp and this offseason. He’s been doing a nice job of being able to run vertically but also being the nuance route runner in some of the daggers and in-cuts and things like that. I thought he’s been very locked in this entire time. I’ve been very impressed with the pro that he is.”
