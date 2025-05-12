BREAKING: Former Jaguars WR Visiting the 49ers
The Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone has made a lot of moves this offseason. They are looking for the best players that will fit what they are trying to do in Jacksonville and will help them win games next season.
Coen and Gladstone got right to work in reshaping the roster and adding the players they wanted. Being a good locker room presence and knowing how they want things to be run is where they went in finding players in free agency.
One player that Coen and Gladstone let go this offseason was wide receiver Gabe Davis. Davis was brought to Jacksonville last offseason under the previous regime. He was supposed to be another great option for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But that did not work out as both sides wanted it to. Davis was injured a lot last season.
Davis only played in 10 games in 2024. Just like a lot of the players last season, Davis got hit with the injury bug. And heading into this offseason, his contract did not line up with what Coen and Gladstone were trying to do with their roster.
On Monday, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported that Davis will be taking a visit with the San Francisco 49ers.
"The 49ers are hosting former Jaguars and Bills WR Gabe Davis on a visit, per source. Davis is recovering from an injury he dealt with this past season, but is expected to be fully healthy for the 2025 campaign," said Schultz on X/Twitter.
Davis can find his new home in San Francisco if everything goes right. Davis will be in the fix in that receiving room. Especially with Deebo Samuel being traded this offseason and the 49ers' top wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk, coming off a bad injury.
"His blocking ability makes him a good fit for the 49ers because they require their wide receivers to block during run plays. But he's a deep threat, and Brock Purdy isn't much of a deep receiver. He's more effective throwing intermediate passes over the middle, and Davis isn't a great route runner," said Grant Cohn of 49ers OnSI.
"Davis is a better fit with a quarterback such as Josh Allen who has an absolute cannon. He should sign with the Seattle Seahawks and play with Sam Darnold, who actually has a strong arm."
