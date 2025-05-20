Jaguars' Grant Udinski Weighs in on Travis Hunter
For Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, his first year as a coordinator comes with a pretty special weapon: Travis Hunter.
Seen by many as the best player in the entire 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter was both the draft's top wide receiver and cornerback prospect. But for Udinski's purposes, it is Hunter's wide receiver skills he is looking to utilize to help the Jaguars in the win column.
“It’s been a lot of fun. I’m sure you guys see it, him out here, the dancing at practice. The fun, the love of the game. That’s one of the cool things about not just him but all the guys we brought in, they’re guys that love football," Udinski said.
From Hunter's dancing and jubilance on the practice field to the plays he has made for the Jaguars' coaching staff so far, Hunter has left an impression. He is young and still growing at receiver, but he brings all the traits on and off the field that Udinski needs to turn into a productive pro.
"I think that’s apparent, the way they practice. It makes our job a lot of fun to get out here on the grass with those guys. Whether it’s on the grass or in the meeting room, it’s that same energy and passion for the game or passion for being around their teammates that they bring every day," Udinski said.
Udinski will be overseeing an offense that will have a key piece like Hunter also playing on the defensive side of the ball, an interesting adjustment for the first-time offensive coordinator and head coach Liam Coen.
But the Jaguars have had a plan for Hunter since long before the draft, and Udinski and the coaching staff are confident in the plan and in the player the plan recolves around.
"Yeah, you’re definitely going for maximum efficiency. You’re trying to optimize the time, so it’s different. It’s a unique challenge, but it’s a fun challenge, it’s an exciting challenge," Udinski said.
"He’s the type of guy that because of that passion and the love of the game, who’s up for the challenge and can do it. It’s definitely different compared to the rest of the guys and his schedule. It’s a unique skill set, unique person and a unique player. That’s been fun as well.”
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Udinski and Hunter @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Udinski and Hunter now by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE