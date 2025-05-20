Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Details First Impressions of Travis Hunter
There is no questioning that one of the biggest beneficiaries from the Jacksonville Jaguars' bold trade for Travis Hunter is none other than franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Yes, Hunter will help plenty of those inside the Jaguars' facilities over the course of the 2025 season and beyond. But it is Lawrence who he can truly help elevate with his rare play-making ability.
For the second year in a row, Lawrence was equipped with a first-round wide receiver whose skillset is designed to make his life easier. And for the second year in a row, Lawrence seems over the moon with his new weapon.
"He has a lot of juice. He can run all day, has a lot of energy. I love it, good energy. He is always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day," Lawrence said. "High motor, he can just go. He is like a kid; just runs around all day, he doesn’t get tired, it seems like. You can’t have enough of that."
With a wide receiver room that moved on from long-time wide receiver and Lawrence-favorite Christian Kirk, Hunter figures to play a prominent role right away. He is set to be at the top of the wide receiver depth chart along with Brian Thomas Jr. and Dyami Brown, and it is clear the Jaguars traded for him with big things in mind.
"As far as his talent, it kind of speaks for itself. Ball skills, run after the catch, he is very explosive. I just didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts," Lawrence said.
"He’s been impressive to watch, and we have been able to connect a couple of times. He is only going to keep getting better and better. We have only worked together for a couple of days now, so we have some time to really dial in on the details.”
The two will continue to build chemistry as they work toward Jacksonville's season opener vs. the Carolina Panthers, but it is clear Lawrence is very aware of how big of a piece of the offense Hunter is set to be.
Hunter will still have his role on defense, of course, but it will be on the offense where his impact seems to be the greatest.
