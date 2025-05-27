Liam Coen's Philosophy Already Making an Impact on the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen to lead them to success they have rarely seen over the last decade. Jacksonville went all out to secure Coen as their head coach for many reasons, but his task of turning around the Jaguars is unlike any job he has had before.
Following Jacksonville's Organized Team Activities, Coen spoke about his philosophy of constant movement throughout practices. It is a small, but notable emphasis Coen has placed upon the team this offseason.
“Yeah, we’re not out here all that long at the end of the day. The whole thought process is to keep moving from a conditioning standpoint. If we’re going from drill to drill and we’re buzzing around and we’re not walking on the field, we don’t have to sit here and do extra conditioning after, or have to go with the weight room staff and do extra conditioning," Coen said.
"That is a philosophy thing for us as a team. Just keeping guys moving, keeping it going. Ultimately, we do need some breaks. We do need to let them cool off and give their thoughts a minute. But I thought they handled it, for the most part, well today."
Coen's emphasis on increased movements is something offensive coordinator Grant Udinski fully supports. The first-time offensive coordinator believes plenty of movement should be involved in all of the team's drills moving forward.
“I would hope that all of our drills have some intentional element of it in terms of practicing a specific skill or fundamental. Whether it’s an individual guy who wants to work on it or we want to work on it and develop as a group, every day we step out on the grass, there is something specific that guys are trying to work on. Everything we do, there is something deliberate we are trying to practice," Udinski said.
The Jaguars needed a total reset, it appears Coen is determined to make it happen.
Coen is trying to change more than just the roster in Jacksonville. He is trying to change the way things are done down to the smallest detail. After years of disappointing teams, even the smallest changes can go a long way.
