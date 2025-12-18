Inside Liam Coen's Talented Jaguars Coaching Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been known as a coach factory.

While the Jaguars have had a handful of assistants in their franchise history go on to become head coaches, the franchise has had few days in recent memory where other teams are attempting to poach their coaching staff.

From offensive coordinator Grant Udinski to defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, Liam Coen's first Jaguars staff has two coaches who have genuine head coach potential in the future.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the case for both to be considered by teams in the weeks ahead as head coach searches kick off.

Watch today's episode below

Coen, who came up in the NFL ranks as a young assistant under Sean McVay who continued to climb the ladder. In building his first coaching staff as an NFL head coach, he made sure to identify young coaches with bright futures, just like he was when McVay hired him.

“Yeah, that's part of the profession that is exciting is giving people opportunities to grow within new roles and what that looks like. And the only way you can truly grow is with those opportunities," Coen said earlier this month. "And so, you're going to fail, you're going to succeed, you're going to have good and bad moments throughout."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski talk during the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Udinski and Campanile have both taken their chance with the Jaguars and ran with it, which means Coen could soon be on his way to creating his own coaching tree. If it doesn't happen this season, then it surely will in future ones.

"But I do believe that, really all three of our coordinators have done a really nice job this year. Adjusting to personnel, putting the players first, and trying to make the game as fast as possible for these guys to be able to play as fast as possible on Sundays," Coen said.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the first quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"And you can see Campy, obviously the personality, the way that you want those guys to run and hit and show up on tape is something that obviously I was really excited about when I hired Campy. And then the detail of Grant, if you really look at the amount of time that he obviously puts into this thing, but also the amount of extra that we're constantly trying to push our players to do. I think that that shows up in some of the level of detailed execution and situational football.”

