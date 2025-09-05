How New Jaguars' Addition Can Fill Key Role

Jaguar Report

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a ton of additions ahead of the 2025 NFL season. One of the most impactful might be a move they made on the margins.

Andy Quach

Aug 17, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski (blue binder) reacts to a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been extremely busy overhauling their franchise ahead of the 2025 NFL season. The team is desperately hoping to leave its disastrous 4-13 finish last year behind. It's enlisted a host of new faces in pursuit of that goal.

There's a lot of optimism around the offense, specifically, with new head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski leading the way from the sidelines after replacing Doug Pederson and Press Taylor.

They fully realize that, as brilliant as their game plan might be, it'll be meaningless if their players can't execute their vision.

Thankfully, the Jaguars have a ton of talent on that side of the ball, both old and new. Acquiring second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. and free agent signee Dyami Brown gave Jacksonville a very promising wide receiver room alongside holdovers Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington. However, the team felt like it was still lacking something in that group.

Tim Patrick, Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Detroit Lions
Nov 17, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) drops the ball and signals first down against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Tim Patrick will be a 'positive influence' for Jaguars' wide receivers

General Manager James Gladstone, Head Coach Liam Coen, and the rest of the Jacksonville Jaguars' staff weren't satisfied with their wide receiver room following free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. They traded away a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Detroit Lions toward the end of training camp in exchange for Tim Patrick.

At 6'5", he'll provide a large target for Trevor Lawrence in the passing game, as well as another big body to block for the running backs. His value to this team extends beyond the field, though. Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski spoke on the importance of Patrick as a veteran presence for the Jaguars:

"I think all of us, whether it's players or coaches, are all trying to learn from each other. So, it's great to have a guy like that around that young receiver room, and I think, all in all, those guys have all been a positive influence on each other with each guy pushing each other to be better and better. It's not just the young guys versus the old guys. It's the young guys pushing the old guys as well to practice hard and try to outdo them, and then the old guys trying to outdo the young guys. So, it's a great room of guys all pushing each other and learning from each other.”

Unlike Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter Jr., Patrick wasn't a blue-chip prospect coming out of college. Instead, he made it on the Denver Broncos' roster as an undrafted free agent. Last year, he worked tirelessly to re-establish himself as an NFL-level talent after back-to-back season-ending injuries in 2022 and 2023. Patrick will have a ton to teach the Jaguars' young wideouts about overcoming adversity.

