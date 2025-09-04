Liam Coen Highlights Jaguars' Secret Weapon on Offense
The NFL world, and fantasy football, are expecting big things from the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense in the 2025 season. A large part of that optimism stems from Head Coach Liam Coen's hiring, after he fielded a top unit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator last year.
Of course, Coen's highly lauded brilliance wouldn't matter if he didn't have anything to work with in Duval. There are high hopes that he can unlock a Jacksonville offense brimming with talent, featuring quarterback Trevor Lawrence, rookie standout Brian Thomas Jr., second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr., and former running back phenom Travis Etienne Jr.
If Coen can work the same magic he put on display with Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Bucky Irving in Tampa with the Jaguars, Jacksonville could have an explosive attack in 2025. There's even another weapon that's flown under the radar this offseason that Coen is hoping to maximize this season.
Brenton Strange is in for a big year
If Head Coach Liam Coen can live up to the hype and quarterback Trevor Lawrence can bring his vision to life, the Jacksonville Jaguars could wind up with several high-profile performers on offense this season. Everyone is expecting a big year from Brian Thomas Jr. after a revelatory rookie campaign. Travis Hunter Jr. has garnered a lot of attention as the Jaguars' WR2 after an illustrious career for the Colorado Buffaloes in college.
Not enough people are talking about what tight end Brenton Strange can do, though. Liam Coen thinks that'll change soon:
"I think there's a pretty natural trust level between him and the quarterback. For sure, him and [QB Trevor Lawrence] have a good feel on some specific routes that they've had some success with over the course of the last five months or whatever it's been, six months. So, I think there's also a trust, I know, between Trevor that Brenton is going to be in the right place at the right time."
"The accountability piece, the play style, there's a lot of respect there mutually, I think. When he's gotten the opportunities, he's made plays, and he's caught the ball, been aggressive with his hands, and I'm excited to see him with the ball in his hands and [in] space a little. See how people have to go and tackle him, because he is a violent runner when he does get the ball in his hands. So, I'm excited to kind of see how he's able to help us on Sunday.”
Coen gets a lot of credit for how he unlocked Baker Mayfield, Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he also produced a 59-catch, 600-yard, and four-touchdown season for tight end Cade Otton. It's time to see what he can do with Brenton Strange.
